As you navigate through the Oasis Retreat Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you might end up stuck on some of the more confusing tasks. One of the tougher duties to figure out asks you to harvest some sweet, colorful peppers.

Recommended Videos

There are lots of unique vegetables around the main valley, plus a whole lot more if you have Eternity Isle and The Storybook Vale too. With so many potential vegetables to choose from, finding the right one for this task can be tricky, so here’s how to harvest some sweet, colorful peppers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What are sweet, colorful peppers in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

They’re only colorful before you harvest them. Screenshot by ot Esports

The sweet, colorful peppers in DDV are Bell Peppers. This is the only type of pepper that appears in various colors while growing. When you harvest them, they’re only red, even though you can see orange and yellow peppers growing, too. This makes the duty a bit confusing to figure out as you might not consider Bell Peppers colorful based on the vegetable you harvest.

Another pepper you might try for this task before realizing the right one is Chili Peppers. You can also plant, grow, and harvest these in the valley, but they don’t work for this task. Based on how they appear when harvested, Bell Peppers and Chili Peppers are solid red, but only the former works for this Star Path task.

Harvest some sweet, colorful peppers in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To complete the harvest of some sweet, colorful peppers, you need to grow, water, and harvest a total of 40 Bell Peppers. You have to grow quite a lot of Bell Peppers to finish this task, and you only get 10 Tokens to spend on the Oasis Retreat Star Path for doing so.

If you need more Tokens to spend, you might want to tackle other duties like gifting favorite gifts to any villager wearing glasses, harvesting a bright yellow fruit, spending time with Duckberg’s finest, and cooking a fairly fancy dinner.

How to get Bell Peppers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can purchase Bell Pepper Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor biome. They cost 12 Star Coins, and every plant produces just one Bell Pepper for you to harvest. Goofy also sometimes has already grown Bell Peppers for sale, but buying these doesn’t help you make progress in the event task.

It’s best to plant 40 Bell Pepper Seeds to ensure you get the desired amount, even though you might get some harvesting bonuses along the way that lead to acquiring more than intended. You can also bring a foraging companion when you harvest the Bell Pepper plants to obtain even more, although any extra harvest they find doesn’t count toward the Star Path.

Make sure you water your Bell Pepper plants as soon as possible to get them growing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also sometimes find Bell Peppers growing in Wall-E’s garden, but any Bell Peppers you harvest from it won’t count. Instead, you must fully go through the gardening process to get them if you want to progress in this task.

Once planted, Bell Pepper Seeds take around 15 minutes to grow. If you plant them in the Forest of Valor biome, the growth time gets reduced, and they take a little over 13 minutes instead. It’s best to plant them in the forest to finish this task as quickly as possible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy