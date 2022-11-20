How to make Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With over 160 recipes to discover and cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, choosing your next dish can seem like a daunting task. Gameloft’s hit life sim does try to help you with this decision by providing friendship quests from your favorite Disney characters that require specific foods to complete. But if you’re looking for a unique dish to make all on your own, then Bell Pepper Puffs might be for you.

Bell Pepper Puffs are a relatively easy-to-make three-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley and once the dish is completed, you can sell it for 606 Star Coins or consume it for 1,272 energy.

If you’re interested in making Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Bell Pepper Puffs

Being a three-star dish means Bell Pepper Puffs require only three ingredients to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The ingredients you need are the following:

One Bell Pepper

One Egg

One Cheese

The most important ingredient for this dish is undoubtedly the Bell Pepper itself. To get your hands on this tasty snack you’ll have to unlock the Forest of Valor for 3,000 Dreamlight, and you’ll need to repair Goofy’s Stall there as well. Once these tasks are completed, you can purchase a Bell Pepper or its seeds from Goofy’s Stall, but be aware that if you choose the latter you’ll have to wait a while for your plant to grow.

Cheese and Egg can be easily purchased from Chez Remy at 180 and 220 Star Coins, respectively. Chez Remy will be set up in your Valley after you’ve gone to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and completed Remy’s quest line. You’ll unlock Cheese, Eggs, and other ingredients after finishing Remy’s quest, “A Restaurant Makeover,” which can be done after Chez Remy has been set up.

One thing to note is that most “puff” dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley will follow a very similar recipe to this one, aside from the main ingredient. For example, Pumpkin Puffs require one Pumpkin, one Egg, and one Cheese.

Now that you’ve gathered all of the necessary ingredients, toss them all into a pot along with one Coal at your nearest stove to whip up some delicious Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s a delicious way to restore some energy, or make yourself a few more coins if you are in need.