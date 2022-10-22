Where to get Tomato Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will find various ingredients required to cook delicious meals from all around the different biomes. Some of these ingredients can be harvested directly, while a few require players to plant and water seeds. Players looking to make a garden full of different ingredients can collect these seeds from all the biomes. Seeds do not cost as much, and you can plant them easily to get the ingredients.

Tomato is one of the most important ingredients to cook meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and you’ll need to know how to harvest this vegetable. For players who like to keep everything in one spot, you can harvest a ton of these ingredients and store them in a room at your house in the valley. This way, you’ll never run out of ingredients or items necessary to complete quests.

Here’s how you can get Tomato seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Tomato seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft

Tomato and its seeds are native to the Dazzle Beach biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can unlock this region with 1,000 Dreamlight. We recommend saving up on Dreamlight, as you’ll need to unlock various biomes with this currency. Once you have unlocked Dazzle Beach, visit Goofy’s Stall and repair it by paying Scrooge McDuck. This allows players to purchase items from Goofy’s Stall at this location. At first, you’ll only find a few items from the Stall. However, you can get all six items by spending more Star Coins and improving the Stall.

Players can purchase full-grown Tomato for 33 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach. Similarly, you can purchase Tomato seeds for 8 Star Coins. We recommend purchasing the seeds as it is much cheaper. Purchase around 10 seeds, and head to an area where you want to plant them. You can do it in the Plaza area or anywhere else where there is enough space to dig and make a garden. Use your shovel tool to dig around and plant the seeds in these holes. Once that’s done, you’ll need to water the freshly planted seeds and wait till they germinate. Tomato seeds grow after 25 minutes, and each harvest gives players three pieces of Tomatoes.

Once they are fully ripe, you’ll see Tomatoes hanging from the plant. Harvest them immediately and if you are running out of space in the Inventory, then store them inside a room in your house. Players can even consume Tomato to gain +21 Energy, and you can also sell this ingredient for 22 Star Coins. You can make various recipes with Tomato, like Gezpacho, Tomato Soup, Bouillabaisse, Fish Steak, Fish Creole, Margherita Pizza, and more.