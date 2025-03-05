Star Path tasks often ask you to find specific ingredients around the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These types of tasks usually only give you a vague hint to work with, though, as is the case with the harvest a bright yellow fruit duty.

Recommended Videos

There are 11 fruits in the main valley and plenty more if you also have A Rift in Time and The Storybook Vale installed. It’s surprisingly tricky to determine which fruit is needed here, so if you’re stumped, here’s how to harvest a bright yellow fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is a bright yellow fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

It’s certainly not the brightest yellow fruit you can find in the village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the Oasis Retreat Star Path, the bright yellow fruit is Bananas. In the valley, Bananas are more of a slightly yellow and mostly green color, so it’s easy to overlook them for this task in favor of other brighter yellow fruits.

When you think of a bright yellow fruit in the valley, Bananas likely aren’t the first fruit to come to mind. The first fruit I thought of was Lemons, but they don’t work for this task. If you think of fruit over in The Storybook Vale biomes or around Eternity Isle, you also might be tempted to try other yellow fruits like Pineapple, Golden Apples, and Honeydew Melon.

For some tasks on Star Path events, items from DLCs do count toward your progress. They don’t for this one, though, so the only fruit that works for this duty is Bananas, even though there are many others that seem to fit this hint a lot better.

Harvest a bright yellow fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To complete the harvest a bright yellow fruit duty for the Oasis Retreat Star Path, you need to harvest a total of 40 Bananas. You have access to five Banana Trees, two of which start off in the Peacful Meadow biome. The other three first spawn in the Dazzle Beach area. You can freely move them anywhere you want around the valley, so you may need to look for the fruit icon on your map to track them down if you’re not sure where you moved them to.

Each tree allows you to pick three Bananas at a time, and Bananas take around 23 minutes to regrow after they’ve been picked. This means it will take you around an hour and a half and three trips to the Banana Trees to acquire the amount you need.

You can bring along a foraging friend if you want to obtain additional Bananas as you harvest them. Unfortunately, though, any extra Bananas found by your friend won’t count for this task. Only the ones you pick yourself progress the harvest a bright yellow fruit Star Path task.

Bananas are truly more green than yellow in this game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For all of your hard work, you only get 10 Tokens to spend in the Star Path. It’s not much at all and is actually the lowest amount of Tokens you can get for completing a task, so if you want to earn more, you might consider tackling other event tasks like spending time with Duckberg’s finest, talking with Toontown residents, and cooking a fairly fancy dinner.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy