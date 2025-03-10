To complete the Lucky You! event, you have to find the extremely rare Four-Leaf Clover in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You need quite a lot of them to navigate through it, and they’re pretty tough to find.

If you’re unsure where to look, you might be stuck on trying to find them so you can progress through the event. Here’s how to get Four-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Four-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Look for the sparkles to find them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Four-Leaf Clovers growing in the wild all throughout the entire main valley as long as the event is active. You can scout for them around:

The Plaza biome

biome The Forest of Valor biome

biome The Dazzle Beach biome

biome The Glade of Trust biome

biome The Peaceful Meadow biome

biome The Sunlit Plateau biome

biome The Forgotten Lands biome

If you have DLCs that give you access to other areas like A Rift in Time or The Storybook Vale, you might be tempted to check for them there, too, but they only appear in the regular valley. You can use A Rift in Time to make gathering them easier, though, since you can spend Mist at an Ancient Vacuum to immediately add them to your inventory.

Finding Four-Leaf Clovers is tough since they’re extremely rare, but luckily, you can also craft them.

How to craft Four-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Four-Leaf Clovers can be crafted by combining 10 Three-Leaf Clovers and 500 Dreamlight at any crafting station. You unlock this recipe after finding a Three-Leaf Clover for the first time. The recipe to make them can be found in the “Refined Material” category at any crafting station.

They’re a bit costly to make, but you need lots of them for the event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How many Four-Leaf Clovers spawn in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Only one Four-Leaf Clover spawns at a time. The maximum amount that can be present in the valley at any given time is only one, so even if you pick one up and drop it back down, no additional clovers will appear.

This spawn limit will remain the same until March 17. On this day, the odds of finding Four-Leaf Clovers will be boosted to help you finish the event before it ends. It hasn’t been announced how many will be the maximum then, but once it’s known, we’ll update this guide to include it.

How long does it take Four-Leaf Clovers to respawn in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

It takes Four-Leaf Clovers a total of 90 minutes to respawn. If you want more to appear, you must pick up the single Four-Leaf Clover that’s already in your village since the timer doesn’t start until you do.

How to use Four-Leaf Clovers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Use them to unlock two exclusive event items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Four-Leaf Clovers have only two uses, both of which are tied to the event. The first is to make the “End of the Rainbow” Cauldron item. This is one of the two grand prizes in the Lucky You! event, and crafting it costs a total of 10 Four-Leaf Clovers.

The “End of the Rainbow” Cauldron has an interactive animation and displays a rainbow when you interact with it, so it’s a pretty unique item worth adding to your collection. This object is especially worth crafting if you’re regularly looking for new effects you can implement in your DreamSnaps submissions.

The second use for Four-Leaf Clovers is to finish the Lucky You! duty. This task has the same name as the event, but it’s not the same. You need seven Four-Leaf Clovers to get this task done and claim the Lucky Shirt reward.

