The process for unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley looks different each time since some are easily found in Realms while others are tied to secret quests. Sally is one of the toughest characters to recruit.

If you want to add Sally to your village, you’ve got quite a bit of work ahead of you. She’s certainly one of the most complex characters to get, so you might need some help figuring out what needs to be done to find her. Here’s how to unlock Sally in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Sally in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can finally reunite Jack and Sally. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Sally by fully completing The Woven Bridge quest. This quest is a bit of a secret one and can only be triggered once all of the required prerequisites are complete and you find the hidden Spiderwebs. There’s a lot you have to get done to recruit Sally, so here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to know to do so.

All Sally unlock prerequisites in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sally is a tricky character to unlock since there are quite a few prerequisites you have to finish before you can access The Woven Bridge quest to recruit her. Here are all of the tasks you need to finish to start working on unlocking her.

Unlock Jack Skellington . This requires you to find all of the Matryoshka Dolls.

. This requires you to find all of the Matryoshka Dolls. Unlock Mirabel, Remy, Kristoff, and Vanellope . All of these villagers are essential for this quest because you need to access their homes during it.

. All of these villagers are essential for this quest because you need to access their homes during it. Complete Mirabel’s first quest , which is The Golden Doorknob. You need to finish this task to place her house. Mini Casita is a key location for unlocking Sally.

, which is The Golden Doorknob. You need to finish this task to place her house. Mini Casita is a key location for unlocking Sally. Complete the Odds & Ends quest for Merlin. This is a late story quest, so reaching this one will take a while if you’re just starting off.

How to start The Woven Bridge quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With all of the required prerequisites complete, visit Anna’s home wherever you have it placed in the valley to trigger The Woven Bridge quest. Inside, you’ll find Spiderwebs, which are the key to learning how to rescue Sally.

How to complete The Woven Bridge quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now that The Woven Bridge quest is active, you can finally get to work recruiting Sally. For this task, you need to find and remove Spiderwebs around the valley, then gather resources to craft an Arachnid Rejuvenation Potion that will allow Sally to return.

Find and remove Spiderwebs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s time to do some cleaning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first task is to find and remove Spiderwebs around the valley. This is a pretty big undertaking in itself, and you may need some help finding all of the Spiderwebs.

In total, you need to find 17 Spiderwebs around the village. Each one drops two Spiderwebs you can pick up, so you’ll earn 32 overall. You can find:

Six Spiderwebs around Anna’s House.

Three Spiderwebs from Mirabel’s House.

Five Spiderwebs around Vanellope’s House.

Three Spiderwebs from Remy’s House.

Once you have all of the Spiderwebs you need, find Jack Skellington to discuss what to do next. Assembling the Spiderwebs helps him realize Sally is trying to get back to the valley, so he tasks you with making a special potion that can be used to reach her.

Gather resources for the Arachnid Rejuvenation Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A special potion is required to help Sally return. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You now need to make an Arachnid Rejuvenation Potion for Jack. This potion can be crafted at any crafting station and requires plenty of unique ingredients. Here’s everything you need to make it.

Ingredient Quantity How to get Empty Vial One Can be crafted using three Glass. If you don’t have Glass, you can make it using Five Sand and one Coal Ore. Blueberry Pie One Can be made at a cooking station using one Blueberry, one Wheat, and one Butter. Red Bell Flower Four Grows in the wild around the Forest of Valor biome in Dreamlight Valley. Night Shard Four Can be found by digging sparkling holes in Dreamlight Valley, The Storybook Vale, and Eternity Isle in A Rift in Time. Cotton Six Can be planted and grown using Cotton Seeds. You can buy them for 42 Star Coins from the Sunlit Plateau biome. Mushroom Eight Grows in the wild around the Glade of Trust biome in Dreamlight Valley.

Once you have all of the required ingredients, visit Jack Skellington’s house to get to work rescuing Sally. Talk to Jack once you’re there then walk over to the cauldron on the left side of his house to place the potion inside.

Use the magical concoction to help Sally find her way back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you place the potion, Sally will be transported to the valley. She moves in with Jack straight away, so all you have to do to officially unlock her is have a chat with her, listen as she reunites with Jack, and then chat with Jack to officially conclude The Woven Bridge quest.

