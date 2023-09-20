How to complete the Odds and Ends quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is packed with unique quests centered around the mysterious Forgetting taking over the valley.

One of the quests you may come across or that you might be trying to unlock is called “Odds & Ends,” which is a quest tied to The Forgotten. This is a simple but important quest to complete since it unlocks The Forgotten’s questline afterward.

Odds and Ends Disney Dreamlight Valley quest guide

You will unlock the “Odds & Ends” quest after first completing “The Remembered” quest.

This quest unlocks immediately following the game credits for the main storyline and “The Remembered” being completed. You should see a massive cutscene where all the residents of your valley assemble in front of the Plaza’s Wishing Well when you have successfully completed this quest.

The whole squad has assembled. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The first step in this quest is to check up on your shadowy counterpart, The Forgotten. They will tell you that the entire experience has been a bit overwhelming, so they’ll need some time to process, but that they do want to explore the valley eventually.

The Forgotten will then pass the Orb of Remembrance to you, which you’ll then need to take to the Forgotten Lands and place in the pillar there. Once this is done, track down Merlin.

Even though the initial storyline is complete, Merlin will tell you there’s still a lot of work to be done as many other characters and Realms have yet to be discovered. There’s also that ominous Jafar teaser, so this isn’t over yet.

The “Odds & Ends” quest will officially conclude and you’ll then move on to the complex “Between A Skull Rock and A Hard Place” quest.

How to unlock the Forgotten questline in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Forgotten questline has a couple of special conditions before it becomes unlocked, but completing the “Odds & Ends” quest is the most important one as The Forgotten quest will immediately follow it up. All of the specific requirements for deciding when this quest will become available to you are as follows.

The Forgotten questline was released on Sept. 20, 2023 .

was released on . You must have completed the “Odds & Ends” quest seven days before this to have it unlocked on this day.

this to have it unlocked on this day. The quest will start seven days after you have finished the “Odds & Ends” quest and seven days after the first time you played following the Sept. 13 update .

and . The Forgotten quest will be released seven days from the exact time you first logged on following the update, so it might take a few hours longer than you are expecting before it rolls out depending on what time you previously logged in.

