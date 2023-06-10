How to complete Between A Skull Rock and A Hard Place in Disney Dreamlight Valley

“The Remembering” update brought the biggest storyline continuation that the magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley has seen yet. After working your way through all of the new storyline quests this update brought, you’ll end up at a tough pillar puzzle during the “A Skull Rock and A Hard Place” quest.

Players will come across this puzzle after completing “The Dark Castle” quest. Most of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s puzzles are fairly easy to navigate, but this one is especially tricky since players are asked to solve it with no guidance.

Disney Dreamlight Valley “Between A Skull Rock and A Hard Place” quest guide

This quest will start after players venture back into the Dark Castle and retrieve the Orb of Unity from there. Players will need to restore it at the pillar on Dazzle Beach which will activate the “Between A Skull Rock and A Hard Place” quest.

Picking up the Orb of Unity will start this quest. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once this quest has been activated, players will see strange symbols appear on the ground surrounding the Pillar of Unity. There are seven different symbols and players will need to place the seven pillars from around the valley on them correctly to complete this puzzle.

These strange symbols match the pillars around the valley. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Skull Rock Pillar Puzzle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To finish this puzzle, players will need to start by gathering the seven pillars around the valley. There is one in every biome, but before players start moving them down to Dazzle Beach they’ll want to pick up any flowers or seafood lying around. Moving the pillars near the Pillar of Unity will be difficult if the area is cluttered with other assets.

Once you have all seven pillars, you need to match the symbol on each orb to the glowing symbol on the ground. Every pillar should be placed directly on top of the corresponding symbol.

The symbols can be quite difficult to see since they are just barely glowing on the sand, and since every symbol looks different depending on which way you have each pillar facing. Players will start off with only the Pillar of Unity, which is the one situated in the middle of the island by Skull Rock.

If you’re struggling to line up the pillars properly, here is the correct order to place them. Start at the top with the Pillar of Friendship and work your way clockwise around the Pillar of Unity for all of the rest of the pillars.

Pillar of Friendship (From the Peaceful Meadow biome)

Pillar of Trust (From the Glade of Trust biome)

Pillar of Nurturing (From the Sunlit Plateau biome)

Pillar of Remembrance (From the Forgotten Lands biome)

Pillar of Love (From the Frosted Heights biome)

Pillar or Courage (From the Forest of Valor biome)

Pillar of Power (From the Dazzle Beach biome)

All of the pillars come from the different biomes except for the middle one. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

After placing all seven pillars in the correct spots, a cutscene will play where Skull Rock will shake and open up. Players will then be prompted to speak with Merlin about this strange occurrence as they do with every odd incident that occurs in the valley.

Merlin won’t know what Skull Rock opening up means, so the quest will then conclude as he says he needs to research to figure out what to do next. No further developments following this quest have been discovered yet, but if there ends up being a continuation to it then further information will be added here.

A short cutscene will play once players have the correct order. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The completion phase of this puzzle might be setting up for future updates as the Skull Rock opening seems to hint at somewhere new to explore just as the images in the Dark Castle also did, so players who want to be ready for what comes next should complete this quest before the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update arrives.

