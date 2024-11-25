If you’re hoping to cook everything The Storybook Vale has to offer, there are lots of rare ingredients you need to track down in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the tougher ones to find is Sea Grapes, a fairly elusive item you might need some help locating.

It’s tough to figure out how to get any item you haven’t acquired previously since there are so many different collection methods you can try. Luck also generally plays a big role in how easy an item is to find. This means it’s crucial you know exactly how to find the item you’re after to be as efficient as possible, so here’s how to get Sea Grapes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Sea Grapes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

They’re tough to find if luck isn’t on your side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sea Grapes can be obtained by fishing anywhere around The Bind biome, but only when you fish in still water outside of colored bubble spots. This goes against how you usually fish since most creatures and items are acquired by fishing in white, blue, and gold ripple spots.

When you fish in still water around The Bind, you’re not guaranteed to get Sea Grapes. You might fish up Koi instead, so gathering lots of this item can be rather tricky. It really comes down to luck how often you manage to find it since you sometimes might catch several Sea Grapes in a row while other times you might only be able to acquire Koi.

You can catch Sea Grapes in any kind of weather and at any time of day. The weather and time of day play a role in catching some Fish and Seafood, but Sea Grapes is not one of them, which means you can work on acquiring it without considering these factors.

All Sea Grapes locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sea Grapes can be found in all bodies of water you can reach with your Royal Fishing Rod throughout The Bind. While the other two major biomes in the Vale are broken up into smaller areas, The Bind is one complete region with no smaller parts to explore.

This makes The Bind a vast area, so if you’re unsure where to look, here are all of the spots where you can go fishing for Sea Grapes. The only accessible water in this area is all along the south end of the biome.

There are plenty of spots you can fish at. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

What are Sea Grapes used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Sea Grapes are a fruit ingredient, meaning you need them to cook lots of different dishes. They’re an essential component for many The Storybook Vale recipes but also might be required for certain quests or asked for as a favorite item of the day from villagers.

Since Sea Grapes are a fairly random drop and can be tough to catch, make sure you have a fishing companion at your side before you start trying to find them. If you have a villager who provides a fishing boost helping you out, you might obtain some extra Sea Grapes whenever you manage to catch them. You can’t use any potions to increase how many you find, so having a Disney character help you out is the only way to make finding Sea Grapes a bit easier.

The Vale is rich with resources that are rather tough to come by. Some other ones you might be struggling to find are Volcanic Rock, Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs, and Salt Crystal. You never know when you might need these items, so it’s a good idea to stock up on them so you’re prepared for anything.

