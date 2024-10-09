Image Credit: Bethesda
The Night Show Star Path event items in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image via Gameloft
All Disney Dreamlight Valley The Night Show Star Path duties and rewards, explained

Here are all of the duties and rewards in The Night Show Star Path for Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 01:32 pm

The Night Show Star Path event has lots of epic edgy items available for you to claim in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s only live from Oct. 9 to Nov. 13, so you need to get started working through the available duties to claim the exclusive rewards as soon as possible.

Here are all of the duties and rewards for The Night Show Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All The Night Show Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Two characters standing in front of the Plaza well wearing The Night Show rock style clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
This event has some pretty unique items you can earn. Image via Gameloft

To fully complete The Night Show Star Path event, you have to work through all of the duties it offers. You can only see a few at a time, so to unlock more, you have to tackle the ones you already have.

Although you can only see a few duties at a time, there are 80 duties for you to complete before the event ends. Here are all of the event duties you can complete and what needs to be done for them. We’ll update this list as we unlock new tasks until all of the duties are listed here.

DutyAmountTaskToken Reward
Banish some Night Thorns.10Remove 10 Night Thorns.10
Mine for any gems.10Mine a total of 10 gems.20
Tackle royal tasks.10Complete 10 Dreamlight or Mist duties.15
Get crafty!10Craft 10 items.15
Give a starry-eyes robot his favorite gifts.FourGive Wall-E four of his favorite daily items. 20
Whip up some four-star meals.10Cook 10 four-star entrees. 10
Go fish!10Catch 10 fish.20
Get some quality time with your neighbors.10Spend 10 minutes hanging out with a villager.15
Work a shift at Chez Remy or Tiana‘s Palace.FourServe four meals at either restaurant. 20
Chat with Mickey Mouse.OneHave one daily discussion with Mickey Mouse. 15

All The Night Show Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Two Loungefly bags in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The Loungefly backpacks are absolutely adorable. Image via Gameloft

The Night Show Star Path has six pages packed with unique rewards you can claim as you work through all available duties. All of these items can be added to the Premium Shop after the event concludes, but none of them are guaranteed to, so it’s always worth trying to claim as many as possible before the event ends.

Here are all of the rewards you can claim in The Night Show Star Path event.

PageReward
OnePunk Princess Shoes
OneFantasia Magical Loungefly Backpack
OnePunky Mohawk
OneRock Star Turtle
OneBillboard in Lights
One100 Moonstones
OnePunk Princess Jacket
Two200 Moonstones
TwoRock Star Shoes
TwoPyrotechnic Box
TwoPunky Braids
TwoTheater Stage Lights
TwoLuminous Fences
TwoRock Concert Stage
Three250 Moonstones
ThreeVillainous Charm Necklace
ThreeRock Loudspeakers
ThreeDJ Mixing Table
ThreeRock Mic Stand
ThreeRock Star Bottom
ThreeVillainous Guitar Rack
Four350 Moonstones
FourPunky Nails
FourRock Star Top
FourStage Fireworks
FourRock Show Synths
FourAcoustic Guitar
FourStage Balloon
Five400 Moonstones
FiveLuminous Dance Flooring
FiveSpirit Water Curtain
FiveMaleficent Dragon Loungefly Backpack
FiveShank Costume
FiveRock Star Pants
FiveRock Drum Kit
Six90 Moonstones (repeatable)

You can freely choose which rewards you want to focus on earning since it ultimately comes down to personal preference. If you’re looking for the best options overall though, the best rewards to grab are the Maleficient Dragon Loungefly Backpack, the Punky Nails, the Rock Star Turtle, the Fantasia Magical Loungefly Backpack, the Pyrotechnic Box, and the Rock Concert Stage.

If this Star Path isn’t really your style, there’s still plenty to work on outside of it. You might work on recruiting Timon and Pumbaa next, view the late 2024 Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap to see what the rest of the year has in store, or redeem all Disney Dreamlight Valley codes to unlock the exclusive Mickey BOO! Loungefly bag that launched alongside this update.

