All Disney Dreamlight Valley The Night Show Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The Night Show Star Path event has lots of epic edgy items available for you to claim in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s only live from Oct. 9 to Nov. 13, so you need to get started working through the available duties to claim the exclusive rewards as soon as possible.

Here are all of the duties and rewards for The Night Show Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All The Night Show Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This event has some pretty unique items you can earn. Image via Gameloft

To fully complete The Night Show Star Path event, you have to work through all of the duties it offers. You can only see a few at a time, so to unlock more, you have to tackle the ones you already have.

Although you can only see a few duties at a time, there are 80 duties for you to complete before the event ends. Here are all of the event duties you can complete and what needs to be done for them. We’ll update this list as we unlock new tasks until all of the duties are listed here.

Duty Amount Task Token Reward Banish some Night Thorns. 10 Remove 10 Night Thorns. 10 Mine for any gems. 10 Mine a total of 10 gems. 20 Tackle royal tasks. 10 Complete 10 Dreamlight or Mist duties. 15 Get crafty! 10 Craft 10 items. 15 Give a starry-eyes robot his favorite gifts. Four Give Wall-E four of his favorite daily items. 20 Whip up some four-star meals. 10 Cook 10 four-star entrees. 10 Go fish! 10 Catch 10 fish. 20 Get some quality time with your neighbors. 10 Spend 10 minutes hanging out with a villager. 15 Work a shift at Chez Remy or Tiana‘s Palace. Four Serve four meals at either restaurant. 20 Chat with Mickey Mouse. One Have one daily discussion with Mickey Mouse. 15

All The Night Show Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Loungefly backpacks are absolutely adorable. Image via Gameloft

The Night Show Star Path has six pages packed with unique rewards you can claim as you work through all available duties. All of these items can be added to the Premium Shop after the event concludes, but none of them are guaranteed to, so it’s always worth trying to claim as many as possible before the event ends.

Here are all of the rewards you can claim in The Night Show Star Path event.

Page Reward One Punk Princess Shoes One Fantasia Magical Loungefly Backpack One Punky Mohawk One Rock Star Turtle One Billboard in Lights One 100 Moonstones One Punk Princess Jacket Two 200 Moonstones Two Rock Star Shoes Two Pyrotechnic Box Two Punky Braids Two Theater Stage Lights Two Luminous Fences Two Rock Concert Stage Three 250 Moonstones Three Villainous Charm Necklace Three Rock Loudspeakers Three DJ Mixing Table Three Rock Mic Stand Three Rock Star Bottom Three Villainous Guitar Rack Four 350 Moonstones Four Punky Nails Four Rock Star Top Four Stage Fireworks Four Rock Show Synths Four Acoustic Guitar Four Stage Balloon Five 400 Moonstones Five Luminous Dance Flooring Five Spirit Water Curtain Five Maleficent Dragon Loungefly Backpack Five Shank Costume Five Rock Star Pants Five Rock Drum Kit Six 90 Moonstones (repeatable)

You can freely choose which rewards you want to focus on earning since it ultimately comes down to personal preference. If you’re looking for the best options overall though, the best rewards to grab are the Maleficient Dragon Loungefly Backpack, the Punky Nails, the Rock Star Turtle, the Fantasia Magical Loungefly Backpack, the Pyrotechnic Box, and the Rock Concert Stage.

If this Star Path isn’t really your style, there’s still plenty to work on outside of it. You might work on recruiting Timon and Pumbaa next, view the late 2024 Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap to see what the rest of the year has in store, or redeem all Disney Dreamlight Valley codes to unlock the exclusive Mickey BOO! Loungefly bag that launched alongside this update.

