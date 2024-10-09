All Disney Dreamlight Valley The Night Show Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The Night Show Star Path event has lots of epic edgy items available for you to claim in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s only live from Oct. 9 to Nov. 13, so you need to get started working through the available duties to claim the exclusive rewards as soon as possible.
Here are all of the duties and rewards for The Night Show Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
All The Night Show Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To fully complete The Night Show Star Path event, you have to work through all of the duties it offers. You can only see a few at a time, so to unlock more, you have to tackle the ones you already have.
Although you can only see a few duties at a time, there are 80 duties for you to complete before the event ends. Here are all of the event duties you can complete and what needs to be done for them. We’ll update this list as we unlock new tasks until all of the duties are listed here.
|Duty
|Amount
|Task
|Token Reward
|Banish some Night Thorns.
|10
|Remove 10 Night Thorns.
|10
|Mine for any gems.
|10
|Mine a total of 10 gems.
|20
|Tackle royal tasks.
|10
|Complete 10 Dreamlight or Mist duties.
|15
|Get crafty!
|10
|Craft 10 items.
|15
|Give a starry-eyes robot his favorite gifts.
|Four
|Give Wall-E four of his favorite daily items.
|20
|Whip up some four-star meals.
|10
|Cook 10 four-star entrees.
|10
|Go fish!
|10
|Catch 10 fish.
|20
|Get some quality time with your neighbors.
|10
|Spend 10 minutes hanging out with a villager.
|15
|Work a shift at Chez Remy or Tiana‘s Palace.
|Four
|Serve four meals at either restaurant.
|20
|Chat with Mickey Mouse.
|One
|Have one daily discussion with Mickey Mouse.
|15
All The Night Show Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Night Show Star Path has six pages packed with unique rewards you can claim as you work through all available duties. All of these items can be added to the Premium Shop after the event concludes, but none of them are guaranteed to, so it’s always worth trying to claim as many as possible before the event ends.
Here are all of the rewards you can claim in The Night Show Star Path event.
|Page
|Reward
|One
|Punk Princess Shoes
|One
|Fantasia Magical Loungefly Backpack
|One
|Punky Mohawk
|One
|Rock Star Turtle
|One
|Billboard in Lights
|One
|100 Moonstones
|One
|Punk Princess Jacket
|Two
|200 Moonstones
|Two
|Rock Star Shoes
|Two
|Pyrotechnic Box
|Two
|Punky Braids
|Two
|Theater Stage Lights
|Two
|Luminous Fences
|Two
|Rock Concert Stage
|Three
|250 Moonstones
|Three
|Villainous Charm Necklace
|Three
|Rock Loudspeakers
|Three
|DJ Mixing Table
|Three
|Rock Mic Stand
|Three
|Rock Star Bottom
|Three
|Villainous Guitar Rack
|Four
|350 Moonstones
|Four
|Punky Nails
|Four
|Rock Star Top
|Four
|Stage Fireworks
|Four
|Rock Show Synths
|Four
|Acoustic Guitar
|Four
|Stage Balloon
|Five
|400 Moonstones
|Five
|Luminous Dance Flooring
|Five
|Spirit Water Curtain
|Five
|Maleficent Dragon Loungefly Backpack
|Five
|Shank Costume
|Five
|Rock Star Pants
|Five
|Rock Drum Kit
|Six
|90 Moonstones (repeatable)
You can freely choose which rewards you want to focus on earning since it ultimately comes down to personal preference. If you’re looking for the best options overall though, the best rewards to grab are the Maleficient Dragon Loungefly Backpack, the Punky Nails, the Rock Star Turtle, the Fantasia Magical Loungefly Backpack, the Pyrotechnic Box, and the Rock Concert Stage.
If this Star Path isn’t really your style, there’s still plenty to work on outside of it. You might work on recruiting Timon and Pumbaa next, view the late 2024 Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap to see what the rest of the year has in store, or redeem all Disney Dreamlight Valley codes to unlock the exclusive Mickey BOO! Loungefly bag that launched alongside this update.
Published: Oct 9, 2024 01:32 pm