How to vote on DreamSnaps submissions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The very first multiplayer feature in Disney Dreamlight Valley is DreamSnaps, a creative completion that tasks players with taking on weekly challenges.

A major aspect of this feature is also voting on other players’ submissions. But since this is such a new feature, many players may be confused about how voting works.

How do you vote in Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps challenges?

Although the DreamSnaps feature launched with the sixth major update on July 19, players will not be able to begin voting until July 26. This is because each DreamSnaps challenge is available for players to complete for a full week before it then concludes and becomes available to vote on.

While voting isn’t available just yet, the process should be fairly simple and will take place on the event page under the “DreamSnaps” section. All players will need to do once voting becomes available is select the “Vote Now” option, according to Gameloft’s blog about the DreamSnaps feature.

Players will have a new challenge to tackle for rewards each week. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players will earn free Moonstones for participating in the challenge themselves but can also earn further rewards by voting on other submissions and based on how they score in a challenge. All Disney Dreamlight Valley players earn 300 Moonstones for entering a DreamSnaps challenge plus some random clothing or furniture assets but can also earn an additional 50 for voting on other players’ designs.

If your design scores really well with other players in voting, you will receive massive Moonstone competition and possibly even a trophy. The top five players will receive at least 5,500 Moonstones but could potentially obtain even more.

All players will be able to obtain their rewards from voting and competing by visiting their mailbox on the Wednesday after voting has concluded.

Once voting is officially available on July 26, the exact details of how this process works will be added to this article.

