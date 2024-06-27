Where to get Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Despite being a very cozy game, Disney Dreamlight Valley doesn’t let you take care of farm animals. So, if you can’t raise chickens and cows, how are you supposed to get your Milk, Butter, and, especially, Eggs?

Here’s how to get Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Remy has an infinite supply of Eggs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy Eggs from Remy’s Restaurant in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A carton of Eggs costs 220 Coins, so it won’t break the bank. I suggest buying several stacks of Eggs and keeping them inside a dedicated chest so you don’t have to revisit Remy’s Restaurant every time you need more.

After you complete Remy’s introductory quest and unlock his restaurant, keep befriending him to unlock the restaurant shop. The restaurant shop only sells Butter, Cheese, Milk, and Eggs at first, but you can also unlock Slush Ice and Peanuts.

How to unlock Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Remy is one of the first characters you can unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you haven’t unlocked Remy yet, first, welcome to Disney Dreamlight Valley; second, you need to unlock him as fast as possible because he is one of the most useful residents in the game.

To unlock Remy, visit Dreamlight Castle and look for the glowing door on the right (it has a silhouette of Remy). Unlock the door with some Dreamlight and enter to meet Remy. This also acts as your Cooking tutorial because, to get Remy to move in, you need to fill out some orders. After you do this, Remy joins the Valley, and if you keep befriending him, you unlock his Restaurant and Restaurant Shop.

Not only can Remy sell you Eggs and other products, but you can also work as a waiter for some extra coins (these often appear as challenges during Star Paths).

