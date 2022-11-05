How to make Tamagoyaki in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With over 160 recipes to discover, there’s never a dull moment when cooking or gathering ingredients for your next big dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of these recipes is Tamagoyaki, a fantastic two-star dish that will give you a decent amount of energy if consumed. You can also sell it for Star Coins if you’d prefer.

Even though Tamagoyaki lacks fish, the tasty treat is perfect for sushi lovers. If you’re interested in making this Japanese dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Tamagoyaki

Tamagoyaki is on the simpler side of recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, only requiring the following two ingredients to be cooked:

One Egg

One Sugarcane

To get your hands on Egg in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to head to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and complete Remy’s questline, which will require players to help the chef run his restaurant and complete various customer orders. Once this questline is finished, he will travel to the Valley and set up Chez Remy.

You’ll be able to purchase the Egg needed for Tamagoyaki as well as a plethora of other ingredients from Remy after you’ve completed his quest, “A Restaurant Makeover,” which can be done after Chez Remy has been set up in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

As for Sugarcane, you can purchase the ingredient from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach, which will cost you 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock.

Once you’ve gathered one Egg and one Sugarcane, head to your nearest stove and toss in the ingredients along with one Coal to whip up some Tamagoyaki in Disney Dreamlight Valley.