All Disney Dreamlight Valley Majesty and Magnolias Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event in Disney Dreamlight Valley is mainly focused on Mulan-inspired assets to go with the arrival of Mulan and Mushu. This event is available for 48 days and has many duties you can complete for exclusive rewards.
Here are all of the duties and rewards in the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
All Majesty and Magnolias Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To complete the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to work through all of the available duties. Each duty asks you to complete a specific task and is often vague or purposefully tricky, so you might need some help figuring out what needs to be done.
There are usually about 80 duties to complete while each Star Path is active and this one is available from June 26 to Aug. 14. Here are all of the known duties so far and what you need to do for them.
|Duty
|Amount
|Task
|Reward
|Banish the Forgetting.
|30
|Clear away 30 Night Thorns.
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Complete regal duties.
|15
|Finish 15 Dreamlight or Mist Duties.
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Spend time with a fella whose initials are M.M.
|15
|Hang out with Mickey Mouse for 15 minutes.
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Give a clumsy villager his favorite gifts.
|Three
|Give Goofy three of his favorite items of the day.
|20 Magnolia Tokens
|Become a three-star chef.
|10
|Cook 10 four-star or five-star dishes.
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Put your Pickaxe to work.
|20
|Mine 20 rock spots.
|20 Magnolia Tokens
|Get crafty.
|Five
|Craft five items.
|15 Magnolia Tokens
|Serve up dishes at Chez Remy.
|Six
|Serve six meals at the restaurant.
|20 Magnolia Tokens
All Majesty and Magnolias Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path has seven pages of exclusive rewards you can only earn for free during this event. Some of these items may rotate into the Premium Shop at a later date, but none of them are guaranteed to appear again after this event ends.
|Page
|Reward
|Cost
|One
|100 Moonstones
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|One
|Little Brother Dog Motif
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|One
|Imperial Updo
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|One
|Iron Cooking Stove
|40 Magnolia Tokens
|One
|Teal Hanfu Top
|30 Magnolia Tokens
|One
|Imperial Crafting Station
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|One
|Mystical Phoenix Companion
|50 Magnolia Tokens
|Two
|200 Moonstones
|20 Magnolia Tokens
|Two
|Blooming Magnolia Wallpaper
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|
|Two
|Dragon Incense Burner
|40 Magnolia Tokens
|Two
|Ornate Hand Fan
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Two
|Teal Hanfu Bottom
|30 Magnolia Tokens
|Two
|Teal Hanfu Wedges
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Two
|Legendary Sword
|40 Magnolia Tokens
|Three
|250 Moonstones
|25 Magnolia Tokens
|Three
|Dragon Motif
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Three
|Traditional Red Smoke Ensemble
|30 Magnolia Tokens
|Three
|Decorative Screen Divider
|30 Magnolia Tokens
|Three
|Potted Magnolia
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|
|Three
|Stone Lantern
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Three
|Sunburst Junk Boat
|50 Magnolia Tokens
|Four
|350 Moonstones
|35 Magnolia Tokens
|Four
|Plum Blossom Makeup
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Four
|Green and White Ensemble
|30 Magnolia Tokens
|Four
|Patterned Wooden Floor
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Four
|Trainee Tent
|40 Magnolia Tokens
|Four
|Magnolia Bloom Piles
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Four
|Airborn Kites
|50 Magnolia Tokens
|Five
|400 Moonstones
|40 Magnolia Tokens
|
|Five
|Floating Paper Lanterns
|15 Magnolia Tokens
|Five
|Traditional Magnolia Dress
|30 Magnolia Tokens
|Five
|Blooming Lotus Updo
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Five
|Training Camp Kiln
|100 Magnolia Tokens
|Five
|Carved Dragon Mask
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Five
|Imperial Gong
|40 Magnolia Tokens
|Six
|610 Moonstones
|60 Magnolia Tokens
|Six
|Beaded Teal Backpack
|15 Magnolia Tokens
|Six
|Cri-Kee Costume Onesie
|30 Magnolia Tokens
|Six
|Hayabusa the Falcon Motif
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Six
|Magnolia Arch
|50 Magnolia Tokens
|Six
|Hanfu Bun
|10 Magnolia Tokens
|Six
|Green Hanfu Mulan
|100 Magnolia Tokens
|Seven
|90 Moonstone (repeatable)
|10 Magnolia Tokens
It’s up to you which rewards you want to prioritize earning, but the overall best ones based on price and rarity are all of the hairstyles, the Green Hanfu Mulan Dream Style, and the Mystical Phoenix Companion. Hairstyles are very rare to come by, while both Dream Styles and Companions usually cost Moonstones outside of Star Path events, making these three the best items to focus on.