Mulan and two players wearing items form the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image via Gameloft
Disney

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Majesty and Magnolias Star Path duties and rewards, explained

It's a big event.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 01:31 pm

The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event in Disney Dreamlight Valley is mainly focused on Mulan-inspired assets to go with the arrival of Mulan and Mushu. This event is available for 48 days and has many duties you can complete for exclusive rewards.

Here are all of the duties and rewards in the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Majesty and Magnolias Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The duties page for the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Put in some work to earn epic rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to work through all of the available duties. Each duty asks you to complete a specific task and is often vague or purposefully tricky, so you might need some help figuring out what needs to be done.

There are usually about 80 duties to complete while each Star Path is active and this one is available from June 26 to Aug. 14. Here are all of the known duties so far and what you need to do for them.

DutyAmountTaskReward
Banish the Forgetting.30Clear away 30 Night Thorns.10 Magnolia Tokens
Complete regal duties.15Finish 15 Dreamlight or Mist Duties.10 Magnolia Tokens
Spend time with a fella whose initials are M.M.15Hang out with Mickey Mouse for 15 minutes.10 Magnolia Tokens
Give a clumsy villager his favorite gifts.ThreeGive Goofy three of his favorite items of the day.20 Magnolia Tokens
Become a three-star chef.10Cook 10 four-star or five-star dishes.10 Magnolia Tokens
Put your Pickaxe to work.20Mine 20 rock spots.20 Magnolia Tokens
Get crafty.FiveCraft five items.15 Magnolia Tokens
Serve up dishes at Chez Remy.SixServe six meals at the restaurant. 20 Magnolia Tokens

All Majesty and Magnolias Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first page of rewards in the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
This might be the best Star Path yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path has seven pages of exclusive rewards you can only earn for free during this event. Some of these items may rotate into the Premium Shop at a later date, but none of them are guaranteed to appear again after this event ends.

PageRewardCost
One100 Moonstones10 Magnolia Tokens
OneLittle Brother Dog Motif10 Magnolia Tokens
OneImperial Updo10 Magnolia Tokens
OneIron Cooking Stove40 Magnolia Tokens
OneTeal Hanfu Top30 Magnolia Tokens
OneImperial Crafting Station10 Magnolia Tokens
OneMystical Phoenix Companion50 Magnolia Tokens
Two200 Moonstones20 Magnolia Tokens
TwoBlooming Magnolia Wallpaper10 Magnolia Tokens
TwoDragon Incense Burner40 Magnolia Tokens
TwoOrnate Hand Fan10 Magnolia Tokens
TwoTeal Hanfu Bottom30 Magnolia Tokens
TwoTeal Hanfu Wedges10 Magnolia Tokens
TwoLegendary Sword40 Magnolia Tokens
Three250 Moonstones25 Magnolia Tokens
ThreeDragon Motif10 Magnolia Tokens
ThreeTraditional Red Smoke Ensemble30 Magnolia Tokens
ThreeDecorative Screen Divider30 Magnolia Tokens
ThreePotted Magnolia10 Magnolia Tokens
ThreeStone Lantern10 Magnolia Tokens
ThreeSunburst Junk Boat50 Magnolia Tokens
Four350 Moonstones35 Magnolia Tokens
FourPlum Blossom Makeup10 Magnolia Tokens
FourGreen and White Ensemble30 Magnolia Tokens
FourPatterned Wooden Floor10 Magnolia Tokens
FourTrainee Tent40 Magnolia Tokens
FourMagnolia Bloom Piles10 Magnolia Tokens
FourAirborn Kites50 Magnolia Tokens
Five400 Moonstones40 Magnolia Tokens
FiveFloating Paper Lanterns15 Magnolia Tokens
FiveTraditional Magnolia Dress30 Magnolia Tokens
FiveBlooming Lotus Updo10 Magnolia Tokens
FiveTraining Camp Kiln100 Magnolia Tokens
FiveCarved Dragon Mask10 Magnolia Tokens
FiveImperial Gong40 Magnolia Tokens
Six610 Moonstones60 Magnolia Tokens
SixBeaded Teal Backpack15 Magnolia Tokens
SixCri-Kee Costume Onesie30 Magnolia Tokens
SixHayabusa the Falcon Motif10 Magnolia Tokens
SixMagnolia Arch50 Magnolia Tokens
SixHanfu Bun10 Magnolia Tokens
SixGreen Hanfu Mulan100 Magnolia Tokens
Seven90 Moonstone (repeatable)10 Magnolia Tokens

It’s up to you which rewards you want to prioritize earning, but the overall best ones based on price and rarity are all of the hairstyles, the Green Hanfu Mulan Dream Style, and the Mystical Phoenix Companion. Hairstyles are very rare to come by, while both Dream Styles and Companions usually cost Moonstones outside of Star Path events, making these three the best items to focus on.

