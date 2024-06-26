All Disney Dreamlight Valley Majesty and Magnolias Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event in Disney Dreamlight Valley is mainly focused on Mulan-inspired assets to go with the arrival of Mulan and Mushu. This event is available for 48 days and has many duties you can complete for exclusive rewards.

Here are all of the duties and rewards in the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Majesty and Magnolias Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to work through all of the available duties. Each duty asks you to complete a specific task and is often vague or purposefully tricky, so you might need some help figuring out what needs to be done.

There are usually about 80 duties to complete while each Star Path is active and this one is available from June 26 to Aug. 14. Here are all of the known duties so far and what you need to do for them.

Duty Amount Task Reward Banish the Forgetting. 30 Clear away 30 Night Thorns. 10 Magnolia Tokens Complete regal duties. 15 Finish 15 Dreamlight or Mist Duties. 10 Magnolia Tokens Spend time with a fella whose initials are M.M. 15 Hang out with Mickey Mouse for 15 minutes. 10 Magnolia Tokens Give a clumsy villager his favorite gifts. Three Give Goofy three of his favorite items of the day. 20 Magnolia Tokens Become a three-star chef. 10 Cook 10 four-star or five-star dishes. 10 Magnolia Tokens Put your Pickaxe to work. 20 Mine 20 rock spots. 20 Magnolia Tokens Get crafty. Five Craft five items. 15 Magnolia Tokens Serve up dishes at Chez Remy. Six Serve six meals at the restaurant. 20 Magnolia Tokens

All Majesty and Magnolias Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path has seven pages of exclusive rewards you can only earn for free during this event. Some of these items may rotate into the Premium Shop at a later date, but none of them are guaranteed to appear again after this event ends.

Page Reward Cost One 100 Moonstones 10 Magnolia Tokens One Little Brother Dog Motif 10 Magnolia Tokens One Imperial Updo 10 Magnolia Tokens One Iron Cooking Stove 40 Magnolia Tokens One Teal Hanfu Top 30 Magnolia Tokens One Imperial Crafting Station 10 Magnolia Tokens One Mystical Phoenix Companion 50 Magnolia Tokens Two 200 Moonstones 20 Magnolia Tokens Two Blooming Magnolia Wallpaper 10 Magnolia Tokens Two Dragon Incense Burner 40 Magnolia Tokens Two Ornate Hand Fan 10 Magnolia Tokens Two Teal Hanfu Bottom 30 Magnolia Tokens Two Teal Hanfu Wedges 10 Magnolia Tokens Two Legendary Sword 40 Magnolia Tokens Three 250 Moonstones 25 Magnolia Tokens Three Dragon Motif 10 Magnolia Tokens Three Traditional Red Smoke Ensemble 30 Magnolia Tokens Three Decorative Screen Divider 30 Magnolia Tokens Three Potted Magnolia 10 Magnolia Tokens Three Stone Lantern 10 Magnolia Tokens Three Sunburst Junk Boat 50 Magnolia Tokens Four 350 Moonstones 35 Magnolia Tokens Four Plum Blossom Makeup 10 Magnolia Tokens Four Green and White Ensemble 30 Magnolia Tokens Four Patterned Wooden Floor 10 Magnolia Tokens Four Trainee Tent 40 Magnolia Tokens Four Magnolia Bloom Piles 10 Magnolia Tokens Four Airborn Kites 50 Magnolia Tokens Five 400 Moonstones 40 Magnolia Tokens Five Floating Paper Lanterns 15 Magnolia Tokens Five Traditional Magnolia Dress 30 Magnolia Tokens Five Blooming Lotus Updo 10 Magnolia Tokens Five Training Camp Kiln 100 Magnolia Tokens Five Carved Dragon Mask 10 Magnolia Tokens Five Imperial Gong 40 Magnolia Tokens Six 610 Moonstones 60 Magnolia Tokens Six Beaded Teal Backpack 15 Magnolia Tokens Six Cri-Kee Costume Onesie 30 Magnolia Tokens Six Hayabusa the Falcon Motif 10 Magnolia Tokens Six Magnolia Arch 50 Magnolia Tokens Six Hanfu Bun 10 Magnolia Tokens Six Green Hanfu Mulan 100 Magnolia Tokens Seven 90 Moonstone (repeatable) 10 Magnolia Tokens

It’s up to you which rewards you want to prioritize earning, but the overall best ones based on price and rarity are all of the hairstyles, the Green Hanfu Mulan Dream Style, and the Mystical Phoenix Companion. Hairstyles are very rare to come by, while both Dream Styles and Companions usually cost Moonstones outside of Star Path events, making these three the best items to focus on.

