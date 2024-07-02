Fishing is an important task in Disney Dreamlight Valley and it’s often one you have to tackle many times throughout Star Path events. One such duty asks you to cast out for some Trout.

Recommended Videos

This task isn’t super specific, which means you might not know what kind of Trout you’re seeking or where to find it. It’s a pretty doable task once you know what you’re looking for, so here’s how to cast out for some Trout in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Cast out for some Trout in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

It’s a fairly easy fish to catch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cast out for some Trout in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to find and catch a total of 10 Rainbow Trout. Fishing a total of 10 is the only way to successfully finish the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path duty so you can claim 20 Magnolia Tokens.

Rainbow Trout are one of the easiest fish to catch, especially if you have any experience catching rare ones like Dunebopper and Prisma Shrimp. The only tricky part of this task is figuring out where this fish can be found.

Where to find Rainbow Trout in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Rainbow Trout can be found around three different biomes, including the Peaceful Meadow, the Forest of Valor, and The Oasis. In all three biomes, this fish can only be caught from white ripple spots. This means you may need to clear away other colors of bubble spots to make room for Rainbow Trout to spawn.

Both the Peaceful Meadow and the Forest of Valor are found in the main valley. The Oasis is A Rift in Time exclusive area, so you have to have the expansion pass if you’re hoping to seek out this fish around that area. It’s generally easiest to find Rainbow Trout in the main valley since The Oasis only has one pool you can fish in while both valley biomes have a few.

There are lots of spots around the valley to find this fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Only one water pool on Eternity Isle has this fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Regardless of where you go, it’s a good idea to bring along a villager who specializes in fishing so you can catch some extra fish. The extra fish your friend finds won’t count for the Star Path task, but you can collect them for quests or sell them for Star Coins, which means they’re always worth grabbing.

With this Star Path task complete, you can move on to new duties to claim even more Magnolia Tokens. Some other quests you might get stuck on include chatting with a Villager from Motunui and spending time with a fella whose initials are M.M.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy