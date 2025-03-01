Hot and Cold quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Hot and Cold quest is Jasmine’s Level 7 Friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you’ve reached this point in the storyline, you may need a little assistance to complete the quest. Read this walkthrough guide to learn everything you need to know!

How to complete Jasmine’s Level 7 Friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Let’s start the quest! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve completed Jasmine’s Level 4 Friendship quest and leveled her up further, it’s time to continue the Secret Journal storyline. Jasmine has discovered another clue to the Secret Journal, and it’s time to check in with her to see what she’s found. She’d deduced that the next key must be hidden somewhere in Frosted Heights, and who better to ask about that than Elsa? The two of you set off to investigate.

Investigating Elsa’s Ice Cavern

Elsa is my favorite Disney Princess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elsa knows exactly where the Ice Key is located, but there’s one problem—it’s trapped in a chest under unbreakable ice. To figure out a way through, head to Elsa’s Ice Cavern (at the back of the Forest of Valor) and find her across the bridge in the cave.

Elsa explains that the ice is magically sealed and can only be melted by using the correct symbols. To move forward, locate these symbols in the Frosted Heights and the Sunlit Plateau. These symbols match the ones found on the pedestals inside the cavern.

Take photos of the pedestal symbols in the Ice Cavern, making sure to capture the Sun pedestal and the Snowflake pedestal. Once those are recorded, head out into the Frosted Heights and the Sunlit Plateau to find the matching symbols. Document five symbols in each area before returning to the Ice Cavern.

Symbol locations

Frosted Heights:

Snowflake one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Snowflake two was next to the ore rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Snowflake three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Snowflake four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Snowflake five. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the far left wall next to the ramp leading from Elsa’s Ice Cavern to the left of the Frosted Heights. Next to the first ore rock on the left side of the Frosted Heights. By the top of the waterfall that flows down to the river by Elsa’s Ice Cavern. On a rock above the end of the river next to the cave you found Olaf in. In the top right corner of the Frosted Heights (to the right of Olaf’s cave).

Sunlit Plateau:

Sun one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sun two was to my right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sun three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sun four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sun five. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the far left of the first section of the Sunlit Plateau (overlooking the Peaceful Meadow). At the top of the pond in the second half of the Sunlit Plateau. At the far entrance to the Forgotten Lands (the one in the second half of the Sunlit Plateau). On the wall in the bottom right corner of Scar’s part of the Sunlit Plateau. On the tall rock wall to the left of the first entrance to the Forgotten Lands.

Retrieving the Ice Key

Once you’ve taken the necessary photos, return to the pedestals in Elsa’s Ice Cavern. The magic activates, melting the unbreakable ice and revealing the Ice Key. Pick it up and bring it back to Jasmine. She’s eager to see if this key will unlock the Secret Journal, so follow her to her house to put it to the test.

A mysterious theft

Well, maybe it did… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside Jasmine and Aladdin’s house, something isn’t right. The Enchanted Flower, which is needed to unlock the journal, has been stolen. Examining the flower’s former location reveals a trail of giant petals leading away from the scene. Jasmine suspects foul play, and together, you follow the petal trail to the Plaza.

Follow the trail to the Glade of Trust! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The trail leads you to the Giant Willow Tree in the Glade of Trust, home to none other than Mother Gothel. As expected, she’s behind the theft. Head inside the tree and confront her about taking the Enchanted Flower. With a bit of persuasion, you manage to retrieve it and can now return to Jasmine’s house to unlock the journal.

Unlocking the Secret Journal

Finally, the journal! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Back at Jasmine and Aladdin’s house, interact with the Enchanted Flower to activate the unlocking process. The journal is finally revealed, ready to be picked up. Hand the Secret Journal over to Jasmine, completing the quest and uncovering more of your character’s history. You can choose some of the emotions your child self felt during your conversation with Jasmine, too.

Jasmine is one step closer to solving the secrets of the journal, but she wants you to take a break. The next step is to get Jasmine to Level 10 Friendship to complete this plotline.

