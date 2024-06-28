Who has the initials M.M. in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path is Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Mulan-themed star path, and it includes all the adorable outfits, companions, and decor you’d expect from a collaboration like this.

Mulan and Mushu arrive at Disney Dreamlight Valley and bring a new realm to the Dream Castle, a bunch of side quests like A New Recruit and The Dragon Army, but most importantly, a Star Path you can access for a limited time. If you want all these cosmetic goodies, you must complete as many Star Path Duties as possible. Most of them just require that you fish, mine, or cook a regular meal. There are some duties, however, that challenge your knowledge of the Valley’s residents. Like the Clumsy Villager Star Path duty, a specific duty asks that you know who has the initials M.M. In this guide, I’ll solve this Star Path duty for you.

Disney Dreamlight Valley villager with the M.M. initials, solved

Oh, boy! Image via Gameloft

The villager with the M.M. initials could be Mickey Mouse or Mirabel Madrigal. Moana and Maui don’t work since their last names aren’t known.

To complete the M.M. initials duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley, buddy up with Mickey Mouse or Mirabel and drag them along for your mundane chores or quests. You can exploit those hangout bonuses from whatever task you assign Mickey or Madrigal at friendship level two, but it’s unnecessary. Just loiter around with them and you’ll tick this off your list quickly.

Mickey ‘s usually meandering around the village, loafing at his place or stuffing his face at Chez Remy. He conks out for a few hours from around 10pm to 2am. If you’ve got the Rift in Time expansion and can’t spot him, he’s probably hiding out in Eternity Isle.

‘s usually meandering around the village, loafing at his place or stuffing his face at Chez Remy. He conks out for a few hours from around 10pm to 2am. If you’ve got the Rift in Time expansion and can’t spot him, he’s probably hiding out in Eternity Isle. Mirabel‘s always available around the Valley or Eternity Isle, except from 10pm to 2am (when she goes to bed).

Once you’ve completed this Star Path duty, you get 15 points to spend on the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

