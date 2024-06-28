Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Riding the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

Who has the initials M.M. in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Maui? Moana?
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 05:13 am

The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path is Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Mulan-themed star path, and it includes all the adorable outfits, companions, and decor you’d expect from a collaboration like this.

Recommended Videos

Mulan and Mushu arrive at Disney Dreamlight Valley and bring a new realm to the Dream Castle, a bunch of side quests like A New Recruit and The Dragon Army, but most importantly, a Star Path you can access for a limited time. If you want all these cosmetic goodies, you must complete as many Star Path Duties as possible. Most of them just require that you fish, mine, or cook a regular meal. There are some duties, however, that challenge your knowledge of the Valley’s residents. Like the Clumsy Villager Star Path duty, a specific duty asks that you know who has the initials M.M. In this guide, I’ll solve this Star Path duty for you.

Disney Dreamlight Valley villager with the M.M. initials, solved

Mickey and Minnie Mouse on a bench outside a house
Oh, boy! Image via Gameloft

The villager with the M.M. initials could be Mickey Mouse or Mirabel Madrigal. Moana and Maui don’t work since their last names aren’t known.

To complete the M.M. initials duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley, buddy up with Mickey Mouse or Mirabel and drag them along for your mundane chores or quests. You can exploit those hangout bonuses from whatever task you assign Mickey or Madrigal at friendship level two, but it’s unnecessary. Just loiter around with them and you’ll tick this off your list quickly.

  • Mickey‘s usually meandering around the village, loafing at his place or stuffing his face at Chez Remy. He conks out for a few hours from around 10pm to 2am. If you’ve got the Rift in Time expansion and can’t spot him, he’s probably hiding out in Eternity Isle.
  • Mirabel‘s always available around the Valley or Eternity Isle, except from 10pm to 2am (when she goes to bed).

Once you’ve completed this Star Path duty, you get 15 points to spend on the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?
twitter linkedin