Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Mulan and two players wearing items form the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image via Gameloft
Category:
Disney

Who’s the Clumsy Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Who could it possibly be?
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 01:36 pm

The Mulan update wouldn’t be complete without a Mulan-themed Star Path to dress, decorate, and furnish accordingly in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path does not disappoint—but you’ll need to find a Clumsy Villager to complete them.

Recommended Videos

If you truly want to complete every Duty in the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path, you’ll have to get to know each and every one of your villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Sure, you can complete some Duties just by doing mundane tasks like fishing or mining, but most of them challenge how well you know your Valley neighbors. In the current Star Path, one Duty asks that you give the Clumsy Villager their favorite gift. With a roster of over thirty characters, I’m sure you’re confused. In this guide, I’ll tell you who the Clumsy Villager is in DDV.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Clumsy Villager Star Path Duty

The player taking a selfie with Goofy.
Ahyu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Clumsy Villager the Star Path asks you to give their favorite gift to is Goofy in Disney Dreamlight Valley. He’s often described as clumsy in the game, both by himself and other characters.

You might be tempted to think it’s Donald Duck. Something about the way he speaks and carries himself can definitely be misleading. That said, you won’t progress through this Majesty and Magnolias Star Path Duty by giving Donald Duck his favorite gift.

You can find Goofy by opening the map, selecting his icon, and following the purple indicator pointing to his location on the map. If you own the A Rift in Time DLC, he might not be in the Valley; look for him in the Eternity Isle map instead.

Once you find him, say you want to give him a gift and check his three favorite gifts of the day on the bottom right corner of this menu. Favorite gifts change every day and are randomized for each player, so you can’t skip this step. After giving Goofy his favorite gift of the day, you can claim your rewards from the Star Path tab in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?
twitter linkedin