Who’s the Clumsy Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Mulan update wouldn’t be complete without a Mulan-themed Star Path to dress, decorate, and furnish accordingly in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path does not disappoint—but you’ll need to find a Clumsy Villager to complete them.

If you truly want to complete every Duty in the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path, you’ll have to get to know each and every one of your villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Sure, you can complete some Duties just by doing mundane tasks like fishing or mining, but most of them challenge how well you know your Valley neighbors. In the current Star Path, one Duty asks that you give the Clumsy Villager their favorite gift. With a roster of over thirty characters, I’m sure you’re confused. In this guide, I’ll tell you who the Clumsy Villager is in DDV.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Clumsy Villager Star Path Duty

Ahyu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Clumsy Villager the Star Path asks you to give their favorite gift to is Goofy in Disney Dreamlight Valley. He’s often described as clumsy in the game, both by himself and other characters.

You might be tempted to think it’s Donald Duck. Something about the way he speaks and carries himself can definitely be misleading. That said, you won’t progress through this Majesty and Magnolias Star Path Duty by giving Donald Duck his favorite gift.

You can find Goofy by opening the map, selecting his icon, and following the purple indicator pointing to his location on the map. If you own the A Rift in Time DLC, he might not be in the Valley; look for him in the Eternity Isle map instead.

Once you find him, say you want to give him a gift and check his three favorite gifts of the day on the bottom right corner of this menu. Favorite gifts change every day and are randomized for each player, so you can’t skip this step. After giving Goofy his favorite gift of the day, you can claim your rewards from the Star Path tab in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

