Disney Dreamlight Valley players agree Star Path bird, cosmetics are exactly what game needs

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have today decided that the Majesties and Magnolia Star Path, set to arrive in the next update, is just simply too good to ignore.

The upcoming Path features an earnable colorful bird critter and stunning cosmetics that have sparked so much excitement among Disney Dreamlight Valley players that they’re eager to embark on this Star Path journey as soon as possible. Some are even ready to declare it one of the best updates to hit the Disney game—before it even goes live.

These outfits look amazing! Images via Gameloft. Remixed by Dot Esports.

The Lucky Dragon update will not only bring Mulan and Mushu to the Valley, but it’s also enticing players to return and complete the upcoming Star Path, Majesties and Magnolias, for the Mulan-inspired outfits. A big standout on that front is the vibrantly colored bird critter in the Star Path promotional art unveiled by the devs this week.

It’s not to say the previous Star Paths and rewards were terrible or ugly. Many of the cosmetics and outfits were actually really beautiful, the critters were delightfully adorable, and the furniture was most certainly charming. It’s just, in this particular case, the the ones for the Majesties and Magnolia Star Path (mostly inspired by Mulan and her culture) are just too stunning not to earn, according to most eager fans. While some are waiting to see what it’s like at launch, others are now very happy to say it’s exactly what Disney Dreamlight Valley needed.

The colorful critter may be the selling point for the new Star Path, but that’s not to say the outfits aren’t also a huge draw factor too. Players have today said they really hope the outfits are customizable, but wherever that falls won’t kill the hype.

I browsed the rewards from past Star Paths, and there has yet to be a customizable outfit; just motifs you can customize and use to alter your own apparel designs. Although this customizable reward would be a great addition, it likely won’t be in the Majesties and Magnolias Star Path. Even if it was as simple as allowing players to choose between two color schemes, a reward like this would be an appealing addition. If that’s not possible, many players hope these outfit designs will be added to Daisy’s Boutique eventually.

With the new Star Path and its captivating rewards, alongside the additions of Mulan and Mushu, Disney Dreamlight Valley is about to become even more exciting.

