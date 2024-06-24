Disney Dreamlight Valley The Lucky Dragon update patch notes

Another princess is arriving in the village with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Lucky Dragon update. Mulan and Mushu are the stars of this addition, but The Lucky Dragon update also includes many other key features listed in the patch notes.

With new characters to meet, a fresh Realm to explore, new events to tackle, and so much more, there’s a lot packed in this update you might not know about. To ensure you’re not missing out on anything, you might want to review the patch notes for The Lucky Dragon June 26 update in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley June 26 update patch notes

The new Realm looks amazing. Image via Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s June 26 The Lucky Dragon update includes free base game content and changes plus a bunch of bug fixes for both the base game and A Rift in Time. All of the new additions, changes, and fixes included are as follows.

New content and changes

The door to a Mulan Realm is open to explore.

is open to explore. Mulan and Mushu can be recruited to the valley.

and can be recruited to the valley. The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event begins with this update.

event begins with this update. A special event themed around Inside Out 2 can be completed to earn various emotion-themed animal companions.

themed around can be completed to earn various emotion-themed animal companions. A fresh collection of Pride-themed items are being added. These can be claimed using Disney Dreamlight Valley codes.

are being added. These can be claimed using Disney Dreamlight Valley codes. A fresh premium bundle called Island Getaway House Bundle is being added to the Premium Shop. It features various Lilo & Stitch assets including a Dream Style for Stitch and a surfboard Glider.

is being added to the Premium Shop. It features various Lilo & Stitch assets including a Dream Style for Stitch and a surfboard Glider. New food delivery-based quests called Remy’s Special Deliveries can be completed to claim special rewards.

can be completed to claim special rewards. Scrooge McDuck’s shop has new items for sale.

has for sale. Various changes to edit mode have been made to make decorating easier, including the ability to copy furniture (as long as you have additional copies) and the ability to replace all paths or fences with a different one.

have been made to make decorating easier, including the ability to (as long as you have additional copies) and the ability to with a different one. Added a toggle for DreamSnaps challenges to make Touch of Magic items invisible .

for to . Companions can now follow around all players during multiplayer ValleyVerse visits.

can now during visits. Items can now be bought or sold at Goofy’s Stalls around the valley in multiplayer mode.

The Star Path outfits are mostly Mulan-themed too. Images via Gameloft. Remix by Dot Esports

Bug fixes

Many optimizations to reduce persistent Disney Dreamlight Valley lagging and crashing issues across all platforms.

to issues across all platforms. Fixed many dresses and socks clipping with all avatars .

and with all . Various specific quest fixes to repair issues that prevented progression. Quests that received fixes include Sprouting a Story, Gaston the…Hero?, Flying Metal Nuisance, Village Project: Restoring the Sunstone, A Deal with Ursula, and Escape Claws.

to repair issues that prevented progression. Fixed an issue that made it difficult to exit Scrooge McDuck’s store .

. Fixed an issue that caused Oswald to spawn outside of the map .

to . Stopped the sun and moon from appearing while inside .

and from . Fixed an issue that caused incorrect visual effects to be visible while getting on rides .

to be . Stopped all avatars from sometimes randomly levitating.

Everything included in The Lucky Dragon update is available from June 26 onward. This update is pretty substantial, so you may want to take a look at the full patch notes posted by Gameloft if you want further details. You can also check Disney Dreamlight Valley’s official Trello board to see if any bug fixes that are missing from this update are in the works or to report any issues you run into.

