What are Touch of Magic items in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

They're pretty cool, but you can't use them in DreamSnaps.

There are many underrated features hidden in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but the powerful Touch of Magic feature is easily one of the most overlooked.

With Touch of Magic, you can enhance your valley with items created specifically by you. This is a very powerful tool, but Touch of Magic can also be quite confusing, so here’s what you need to know about using this feature.

What is Touch of Magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Touch of Magic is a creative customization feature that you can use to design both clothing and furniture. With this feature, you can use Motifs you have gained from general gameplay and Star Paths, choose from a wide variety of colors and patterns, and even select what kind of item you wish to create.

How do you make Touch of Magic items in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To create Touch of Magic clothing and furniture, you need to use the Customize feature.

For clothing, this feature can be selected by heading to your inventory, selecting the “Wardrobe” page, and choosing the “Customize” option. New clothing can be created at any point.

To create custom furniture, open your inventory and navigate to the “Furniture” tab followed by the “Customize” option. You can design furniture at any point as long as you are either inside one of your homes or outside in the valley.

To actually place any of the custom furniture you create, you’ll need to visit a crafting station and combine the required materials for whichever piece of furniture you want to create. You don’t need any materials to craft or wear clothing.

You can create so many unique items. Screenshot via Dot Esports

All Touch of Magic items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There is a wide variety of items you can create in both the clothing and furniture categories using the Touch of Magic feature.

Touch of Magic clothing

Activewear Headscarf

Basic Backpack

Basic Baseball Cap

Basic Cottage Dress

Basic Cropped Cardigan

Basic Hoodie

Basic Long-Sleeved Gown

Basic Mickey Hat

Basic Spirit Jersey

Basic Sweetheart Strapless Gown

Basic Tank Top

Basic T-Shirt Dress

Headscarf

Knot Wrap

Plain White T-Shirt

Polo Shirt

Turban

White Long-Sleeved Turtleneck

White Mickey Ears

White Minnie Ears

Touch of Magic furniture

Basic Armchair This can be crafted with 10 Hardwood and 10 Fibers.

Basic Beach Chair This can be crafted with 10 Softwood, 10 Fibers, and 10 Sand.

Basic Chair This can be crafted with five Softwood.

Basic Couch This can be crafted with 20 Hardwood and 20 Fibers.

Basic Desk This can be crafted with 20 Hardwood.

Basic Double Bed This can be crafted with 20 Hardwood and five Fabrics.

Basic Dresser This can be crafted with 25 Softwood.

Basic Fridge This can be crafted with 10 Iron Ingots and 10 Snowballs.

Basic Lamp This can be crafted with 10 Dry Wood, three Fabrics, and one Glass.

Basic Large Table This can be crafted with 15 Softwood.

Basic Parasol and Towel This can be crafted with 10 Fibers and 10 Sand.

Basic Picnic Table This can be crafted with 10 Softwood and 20 Hardwood.

Basic Rug This can be crafted with 20 Fibers.

Basic Side Table This can be crafted with 10 Softwood.

Basic Wardrobe This can be crafted with 30 Softwood.



You can design hats, rugs, dresses, tables, and just about anything else you can think of. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Can you use Touch of Magic items in DreamSnaps challenges in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You cannot enter any DreamSnaps challenge if there are Touch of Magic items present in the photo you are trying to submit. A pop-up that says, “Your picture cannot be submitted because it contains Touch of Magic items” will appear if you try.

This means you cannot use any custom clothing or furniture that you have designed in these challenges and you will not see any custom assets when you vote on DreamSnaps challenges.

About the author