Daisy and the player together in the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
All Boutique Challenge rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Expressing your creativity can help you unlock some pretty cool items.
Published: May 21, 2024 02:03 pm

Boutique Challenges are daily trials presented by Daisy Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Completing them grants you access to an array of unique rewards that can’t be obtained anywhere else.

Completing Boutique Challenges can be a bit of a tricky process, but the hard work you put in is worth it for all of the prizes you can claim. Here are all the Boutique Challenge rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Boutique Challenge rewards

The player posing with Hei Hei in front of a Boutique Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
You have to complete Daisy Duck’s challenges to earn rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All of Daisy Duck’s Boutique Challenge rewards are Touch of Magic items you can freely customize. They can all be purchased using Daisy Coins, the currency you earn for completing Boutique Challenges.

In total, there are 21 rewards you can claim from the Boutique. Eleven of these prizes are clothing items you can wear, while the other 10 are furniture you can place around the valley.

IconItemPrice
Gloves in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Gloves100 Daisy Coins
Fedora300 Daisy Coins
Dress shoes100 Daisy Coins
Scarf100 Daisy Coins
Headphones300 Daisy Coins
Short boots100 Daisy Coins
Headscarf100 Daisy Coins
Zip up jacket300 Daisy Coins
Open blazer300 Daisy Coins
Dress1,000 Daisy Coins
Closed blazer in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Closed Blazer1,000 Daisy Coins
Framed boutique canvas300 Daisy Coins
Frameless boutique canvas300 Daisy Coins
Basic vertical cupboard300 Daisy Coins
Basic diamond door300 Daisy Coins
Basic circular rug300 Daisy Coins
Basic cobblestones100 Daisy Coins
Basic widescreen TV100 Daisy Coins
Basic curved monitor100 Daisy Coins
Basic wall-mounted TV100 Daisy Coins
Trophy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Basic boutique trophy500 Daisy Coins

How to get Boutique Challenge rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can claim your Boutique Challenge rewards by talking with Daisy Duck inside the Boutique. If you don’t have both Daisy Duck and the Boutique unlocked, you need to work through the You Have Mail! quest first.

To claim prizes from Daisy Duck, there are two different options you can choose.

  • If you’re trying to claim Daisy Coins after completing a challenge, talk to Daisy Duck and ask “Did I complete the challenge?
  • If you’re trying to spend your Daisy Coins on prizes, talk to Daisy Duck and ask “Can I see your shop?

All daily Boutique Challenges are fairly similar to DreamSnaps, so if you have experience participating and voting in these challenges, you should have a solid idea of what you need to do for these trials too. Many of the prizes you can claim are quite costly, which means you need to save up and complete challenges often if you want to earn them.

