All Boutique Challenge rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Boutique Challenges are daily trials presented by Daisy Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Completing them grants you access to an array of unique rewards that can’t be obtained anywhere else.

Completing Boutique Challenges can be a bit of a tricky process, but the hard work you put in is worth it for all of the prizes you can claim. Here are all the Boutique Challenge rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Boutique Challenge rewards

You have to complete Daisy Duck’s challenges to earn rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All of Daisy Duck’s Boutique Challenge rewards are Touch of Magic items you can freely customize. They can all be purchased using Daisy Coins, the currency you earn for completing Boutique Challenges.

In total, there are 21 rewards you can claim from the Boutique. Eleven of these prizes are clothing items you can wear, while the other 10 are furniture you can place around the valley.

Icon Item Price Gloves 100 Daisy Coins Fedora 300 Daisy Coins Dress shoes 100 Daisy Coins Scarf 100 Daisy Coins Headphones 300 Daisy Coins Short boots 100 Daisy Coins Headscarf 100 Daisy Coins Zip up jacket 300 Daisy Coins Open blazer 300 Daisy Coins Dress 1,000 Daisy Coins Closed Blazer 1,000 Daisy Coins Framed boutique canvas 300 Daisy Coins Frameless boutique canvas 300 Daisy Coins Basic vertical cupboard 300 Daisy Coins Basic diamond door 300 Daisy Coins Basic circular rug 300 Daisy Coins Basic cobblestones 100 Daisy Coins Basic widescreen TV 100 Daisy Coins Basic curved monitor 100 Daisy Coins Basic wall-mounted TV 100 Daisy Coins Basic boutique trophy 500 Daisy Coins

How to get Boutique Challenge rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can claim your Boutique Challenge rewards by talking with Daisy Duck inside the Boutique. If you don’t have both Daisy Duck and the Boutique unlocked, you need to work through the You Have Mail! quest first.

To claim prizes from Daisy Duck, there are two different options you can choose.

If you’re trying to claim Daisy Coins after completing a challenge, talk to Daisy Duck and ask “ Did I complete the challenge? “

after completing a challenge, talk to Daisy Duck and ask “ “ If you’re trying to spend your Daisy Coins on prizes, talk to Daisy Duck and ask “Can I see your shop?“

All daily Boutique Challenges are fairly similar to DreamSnaps, so if you have experience participating and voting in these challenges, you should have a solid idea of what you need to do for these trials too. Many of the prizes you can claim are quite costly, which means you need to save up and complete challenges often if you want to earn them.

