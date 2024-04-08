Ursula is one of Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s villains, and though she may play buddy-buddy with you, she still finds ways to wreak havoc on the Valley.

Get ready for a wild ride if you’re determined to buddy up with the wicked witch in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Brace yourself for side missions packed with gathering and cooking, usually leading to a tense showdown but sweet rewards. Her level 10 Friendship quest is no different. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete A Deal with Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock A Deal With Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fancy running into you here, Ursula.

A Deal with Ursula is Ursula’s Friendship level 10 quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To unlock this quest, progress through levels one to nine of your friendship with her and then speak to her.

Here are a few gifts Ursula always appreciates:

Shake : Made with a single Dairy or Oil ingredient, excluding Cheese and Egg, Canola, Peanuts, and Soy.

: Made with a single Dairy or Oil ingredient, excluding Cheese and Egg, Canola, Peanuts, and Soy. Purple Bell Flower: Found in the Forest of Valor in the Valley.

Found in the Forest of Valor in the Valley. Gazpacho : Made from Tomato, Cucumber, and Bell Pepper.

: Made from Tomato, Cucumber, and Bell Pepper. Vegetarian Pizza : Made with Flour, Tomato, and Cheese.

: Made with Flour, Tomato, and Cheese. Blue Marsh Milkweed : Found in the Glade of Trust.

: Found in the Glade of Trust. Mushu’s Congee: Made with Rice, Green Onion, and Mushroom.

Interacting frequently and hanging around with a character also helps to increase the Friendship level bar faster.

How to complete A Deal with Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete A Deal with Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must investigate some ruins in the Forgotten Lands and find four Dark Crystals for Ursula.

Investigate the ruins

North of the Forgotten Lands Well lies the ruins.

The first step to complete Ursula’s level 10 Friendship quest is to investigate a set of ruins in the Forgotten Lands. To find these ruins, follow these steps:

Unlock the Forgotten Lands northwest of the map for 15000 Dreamlight magic. Head to this location near the Sunlit Plateau. North of the Well, you can spot a set of stone ruins with a Dark Crystal emanating a purple glow.

After approaching these ruins, pick up the Dark Crystal and bring it back to Ursula to progress with A Deal with Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Dark Crystal locations

On my way to bring Prince Eric back to life.

You can find all three remaining Dark Crystals for Ursula in the Sunlit Plateau, the Glade of Trust, and the Frosted Heights.

Location Appearance Area Description Sunlit Plateau Approach the southeast corner of the Sunlit Plateau and look for a red tree near the outskirts. The first Dark Crystal should be underneath it. Glade of Trust Head to the southeast corner of the Glade of Trust and look for a huge tree near the smaller pond. To the trees left, you can find the second Dark Crystal. Frosted Heights Follow the river in the Frosted Heights until you reach this biome’s cave. Next to the river, you can find the third Dark Crystal.

Now that you have all four Crystals, head back to the Forgotten Lands and approach the ruins you inspected at the start of the quest. Place one Dark Crystal in each pedestal; order doesn’t matter.

When the whole ordeal is over, speak with Ursula once again to complete the quest. While she has unsurprisingly played you once again, you unlock the gorgeous Sea Witch’s Gown in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

