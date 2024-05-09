There are all kinds of theme park rides straight out of the actual Disney Parks you can place around your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These rides make for cool decorations, but you can also get on them to enjoy the full theme park experience.

Since that ability to get on rides wasn’t always present in the game, you might not be familiar with how to hop on your favorite attraction. Because of this, you need to know how to get on rides in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to ride theme park rides in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Hopping on rides is a fun way to see your village from new heights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get on rides in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to walk up to them with your phone equipped and use your camera to get on them. You can only ride the attractions around your valley with your phone in hand, which makes the process a bit strange and tricky to navigate.

If you aren’t sure how to get on rides, here are the steps you want to follow for this process.

Approach the ride you want to get on.

Equip your phone with the Royal Tool wheel.

Decide whether you want the ride to be in motion while you're on it and either turn it on or off. To turn the ride on or off, you need to press the button that appears when you look at it next to the word Interact. This button varies by platform but is always displayed as long as the ride can be activated.

while you’re on it and either turn it or .

You only see these options when your phone is equipped. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Select the button near the bottom left corner of the screen next to the Get on Attraction option.

Change your Camera Mode once using the Change Camera Mode option so you can see your character on the ride.

After following these steps, you can then enjoy riding all of the interactive attractions around your valley. While you’re on rides, you can snap photos as you move around to seize some cool photography moments.

Theme park rides have been a feature in Disney Dreamlight Valley since the game first launched on Sept. 6, 2022, but it wasn’t until the Thrills & Frills update on May 1, 2024, that the ability to hop on rides was added.

When trying to enjoy theme park rides, you may notice that some of them can’t be ridden. Certain ones like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror are just for looks, while others like The Haunted Mansion are functional homes you can live in instead. Generally, you can tell whether you can get on a ride based on whether it looks like your character can easily hop on it and whether it lights up slightly when you get close to it with your phone.

When the ride lights up, it means you can get on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for more theme park rides you can enjoy, the Premium Shop is your best bet for obtaining more. Old Star Path rides and new attractions are often sold in this store for Moonstones.

Rides can be pricey, but you can easily earn lots of Moonstones by entering DreamSnaps challenges and voting on them. The stock in the Premium Shop also refreshes weekly, which means there’s generally at least one ride available for sale around every other week or so.

