Disney Dreamlight Valley: Is the Haunted Mansion Bundle worth it?

There is a lot of amazing Disney-themed content in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but a decent amount of it is quite costly to purchase, like the Haunted Mansion Bundle.

You’ll have to spend precious Moonstones to add the Haunted Mansion Bundle to your collection, so it’s important to carefully review what this pack includes to determine whether it is worth adding to your collection or if your Moonstones are better spent elsewhere.

What’s included in the Haunted Mansion Bundle in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Haunted Mansion Bundle has just two items included in it. These items are:

The Haunted Mansion house skin

The Haunted “Before Christmas” Mansion house skin

Make room for 999 happy haunts in your Valley.



The Haunted Mansion Bundle is back in the Premium Shop for a limited time with two delightfully frightful styles to choose from! pic.twitter.com/0qYDg8cqvQ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 7, 2023

Since it’s called a bundle, you might be thinking this pack is larger like the other bundles in the game, including Wall-E’s Dream Bundle or Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle. But the Haunted Mansion Bundle is not a Dream Bundle and instead exists as a separate shop-exclusive item.

This also means it doesn’t have a ton of content associated with it like the Dream Bundles do and instead only includes two house skins.

How much does the Haunted Mansion Bundle cost in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Haunted Mansion Bundle will cost you a total of 3,750 Moonstones to purchase. You can earn these through gameplay or spend $17.99 in the shop to obtain 5,500 Moonstones to cover the cost.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Haunted Mansion Bundle safe to use?

When the Haunted Mansion Bundle first launched, it caused a game-breaking error, Game Initialization Error #201, that prevented players who had purchased and placed it from playing Disney Dreamlight Valley for an entire week. Because of this, you might be unsure whether or not it is safe to purchase and use this bundle.

Luckily, Game Initialization Error #201 was officially fixed in the Sept. 28 patch, so you can now freely purchase or place the house skins included in this bundle without worrying about it impacting your gameplay.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Haunted Mansion Bundle worth buying?

Whether or not the Haunted Mansion Bundle is worth buying will ultimately come down to your own personal preferences. I personally knew I had to obtain it as soon as I saw that it was released, but it is certainly quite expensive for what it is in comparison to other assets that cost a similar price, so there are pros and cons to both sides.

This house even has a back door so you can enter your residence from either the front or back. Screenshot via Dot Esports

I am a massive The Nightmare Before Christmas fan and the holiday version of the Disneyland Haunted Mansion ride is one of my favorite rides of all time across any theme park. This version of the ride transforms the regular Haunted Mansion into a The Nightmare Before Christmas spectacle—which is exactly what the Haunted Mansion Bundle in Disney Dreamlight Valley also allows you to do.

This is one of my favorite Moonstone purchases I’ve made in Disney Dreamlight Valley because it brings one of my favorite attractions that I can usually only enjoy seasonally to my valley year-round.

You can also freely choose to use either version of the Haunted Mansion as your main house or as an additional home. It’s even possible to have both placed down in your valley at the same time if you just can’t choose between them.

Two Haunted Mansions might be too many, but I don’t really care. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Haunted Mansion Bundle costs 3,750 Moonstones, while both Dream Bundles are slightly more and will run you 4,000 Moonstones. Because of this, you’re likely comparing it to these packs if you have not already obtained them.

If you’re debating between what the Haunted Mansion Bundle offers versus one of the two Dream Bundles, you’ll get more content out of the Dream Bundles than you will the Haunted Mansion Bundle. But the Haunted Mansion Bundle has bigger assets you are likely to use in your everyday gameplay versus the content present in the Dream Bundles.

If you do choose this bundle, you will probably see the Haunted Mansion around your valley all the time as long as you have equipped it as your main house skin or as a secondary home elsewhere around the valley. With the two Dream Bundles, you might not see the characters wearing the Dream Styles and you might not use the furniture or clothing items you obtained from the pack quite as frequently, which might make the house bundle more appealing to you than either Dream Bundle.

You get two usable house skins in this pack. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Compared to other assets that cost a similar price, the Haunted Mansion Bundle is quite expensive for what it offers. You will get much more gameplay and content overall out of either Dream Bundle, but in comparison to the other house skins, the Haunted Mansion Bundle is a great deal.

Other house skins range from 3,000 Moonstones to 3,750, so the Haunted Mansion ones are some of the most expensive yet. But you do get two homes for the price of one while other styles, like the Nightmare Castle or the Sweet House, only grant you one home for this price.

As much as I love this house style, you do ultimately get more gameplay and assets out of either Dream Bundle, so it’s probably best to spend your Moonstones on one of those instead if you can only afford one of these three items. But if you are a massive The Nightmare Before Christmas fan like me or you have the Moonstones to get it all, then I’d highly recommend purchasing the Haunted Mansion Bundle as I believe this is the best house skin yet.

The details on this house are truly amazing. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can expect the Haunted Mansion Bundle to regularly rotate in and out of the shop, which means you will have many chances to add it to your collection even if you don’t have the Moonstones to do so right now. The best way to get enough Moonstones to purchase this bundle without spending money is to participate in every weekly DreamSnaps and vote on DreamSnaps submissions every week, so try to work on these if you are hoping to add the Haunted Mansion Bundle to your valley.

About the author