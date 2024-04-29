Disney Dreamlight Valley Thrills & Frills update patch notes

The valley is set to expand once again with the Thrills & Frills Disney Dreamlight Valley update. If you have all game content unlocked, this update features two new characters and a whole lot more you can learn about through the patch notes.

Before you start exploring all this update has to offer, it’s a good idea to review what it includes since it’s easy to miss new content when so much is added. Here are the complete Thrills & Frills patch notes for the May 1 update in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley May 1 update patch notes

There’s a lot of good content in this one. Image via Gameloft

The May 1 Thrills & Frills update includes both a free update with content for all players and a continuation of the A Rift in Time expansion pass with the Spark of Imagination chapter. Because of this, the amount of content and type of content you’re getting on this update looks a bit different depending on what you have.

All of the new content, changes, bug fixes, and other such assets featured in this update are as follows.

New content and changes (base game)

Daisy Duck is arriving in the valley.

is arriving in the valley. You can help Daisy Duck open the Boutique , a shop where you can showcase your Touch of Magic designs and help her redecorate for rewards.

, a shop where you can showcase your Touch of Magic designs and help her redecorate for rewards. The Day at Disney Star Path featuring Disney Park rides, Dream Styles for Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse, and more begins with this update.

featuring Disney Park rides, Dream Styles for Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse, and more begins with this update. You can now take selfies on Disney Park rides .

on . All residents of the valley can now send you mail including letters and gifts.

of the valley can now including letters and gifts. When playing ValleyVerse multiplayer , you can now engage in all activities involving Royal Tool s with friends .

, you can now engage in s with . You can take pictures with friends now.

with now. New DreamSnaps challenges have been added.

have been added. The Premium Shop will now always have two pages of items to browse weekly.

will now always have of items to browse weekly. You can now preview clothing in the Premium Shop on your avatar.

New content and changes (A Rift in Time expansion pass owners)

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit arrives on Eternity Isle.

the Lucky Rabbit on Eternity Isle. The main storyline continues with the Spark of Imagination chapter.

The Royal Hourglass can be upgraded to level four now, which means there are new Ancient Parts to collect and more special furniture to craft.

can be to now, which means there are new Ancient Parts to collect and more special furniture to craft. You can now use the Dismantle and Upcycle features at any Timebending Table to repurpose Ancient Parts, Fragments, Gifts, and Ancient Cores.

and features at any Timebending Table to Ancient Parts, Fragments, Gifts, and Ancient Cores. All Critters on Eternity Isle now have monochromatic variants inspired by Oswald.

on Eternity Isle now have inspired by Oswald. More Scramblecoin figurines have been added.

Time to put a stop to Jafar’s antics for good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bug fixes

Many quest-specific bugs were fixed including: An issue in Breaking Bones where the lion claw wasn’t spawning. An issue in Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops where the espresso machine wasn’t appearing. An issue in Eyes On the Prize where you could get stuck at the F3 door. An issue in Germs Abound where Mike’s contact lens couldn’t be picked up. An issue in Lasers & Crafts where the craters weren’t appearing. An issue in Lost Loves and Missing Memories where Kristoff’s climbing gear wasn’t reachable. An issue in Friendship is Everything where placing the orb in the pillar didn’t progress the quest as intended. An issue in The Chronicles of the Ancients where you couldn’t place the tablet. An issue in The Pumpkin King Returns where the throne couldn’t be placed. An issue in A Story to Tell where you couldn’t give Olaf the popcorn. An issue in Something Comes A’knocking where the tree you need to place the Matryoshka Dolls in wasn’t spawning.

were fixed including: Stopped Kristoff’s Stall from sometimes randomly disappearing.

from sometimes randomly disappearing. Fixed an issue preventing some Mac players from connecting to online services .

some players from to . All Memory Shards should now be able to be picked up properly.

should now be able to be properly. Fixed an issue that had crafted items missing from the Collection page.

Both the base game Thrills & Frills update and the A Rift in Time Spark of Imagination expansion are available from May 1 onward. The full update is pretty big, so you can check out the complete patch notes if you want more information. And if there’s a particular issue or feature you hoped to see in this update but don’t, you may want to check Gameloft’s Trello board to see if it’s posted there or report it yourself.

