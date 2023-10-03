How to complete The Chronicles of the Ancients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a massive number of uniquely challenging quests for you to complete, with most of them being closely associated with beloved Disney characters.

One of the more confusing tasks you’ll need to tackle is Belle’s “The Chronicles of the Ancients” quest, which asks you to find four secret symbols hidden around the valley. Finishing this quest is the only way to maximize your friendship with Belle, so it’s important that you know how to go about completing it.

How do you unlock The Chronicles of the Ancients in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

“The Chronicles of the Ancient” is Belle’s level 10 friendship quest, but it has a few prerequisites you’ll need to meet before you can begin it, including:

Achieving level 10 friendship with Belle

Unlocking Ariel

Unlocking The Fairy Godmother

Unlocking the Frosted Heights biome

Disney Dreamlight Valley The Chronicles of the Ancients quest guide

Once you’ve unlocked “The Chronicles of the Ancients” quest, you can officially start it by heading to the Beast’s castle and reading Belle’s journal page there. This page is near the mystery-solving corner you previously set up for Belle during “The Best Mystery Solver” quest.

Head back to Belle and chat with her until you come to the conclusion that you need Ariel’s help since you need to travel to an island, according to the diary page. You can then track Ariel down to converse with her as she should be somewhere around the valley—unless she is sleeping.

After talking with Ariel, head over to the very edge of Dazzle Beach by Skull Rock and the raft that takes you to the island you rescued Ariel from. Board this raft and you’ll end up on the island.

This chest is stuck, so you won’t be able to open it right away. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Proceed down the beach until you find a dark treasure chest stuck in a rock, which is just a short distance away from the raft. You’ll then need to walk up to it and interact with it, but it will be too heavy for you to move so you should head back to the valley to chat with Belle and ask the Beast for help.

Before you recruit the Beast to your team, you’ll need to gather some materials to make freeing the chest a bit easier. You’ll need:

Four Ropes

Two Iron Ingots

Bring the materials to the Beast and you will successfully recruit him to your team, so you should then head back to the island. Before setting off, there is an optional task that asks you to change your outfit into something that includes three Rustic items fitting for digging up treasure, but this is entirely optional and can be bypassed if you don’t want to do it.

Head back to Ariel’s island using the raft on Dazzle Beach and Belle, Ariel, and the Beast will join you. Talk to the Beast and he will then officially free the chest for you.

A strange scroll will guide you through the next part of this quest. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Walk up to the chest and interact with the strange scroll attached to the front of it. This will unlock a memory that includes a series of strange symbols, so talk with Belle about what you’ve found.

After conversing with Belle, you’ll realize you need to take pictures of four strange symbols hidden around the valley for the next part of this quest.

How to find The Chronicles of the Ancients symbols in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are four different symbols you need to find for The Chronicles of the Ancients quest, all of which are pictured within the memory you unlocked from interacting with the treasure chest. These symbols are described as follows.

One on Ariel’s beach

One under the eyes of icy peaks

One near watery ruins

One in the darkest part of the lands

Each symbol represents one unique area you’ll need to visit. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can find these symbols around the valley at night and need to take a picture with each one to finish this piece of the quest. While most quests that involve nighttime require you to wait until it is actually evening in your local time zone, you can actually use the “Offset Time of Day” feature to make it look like night and progress in this quest immediately.

Head to the Disney Dreamlight Valley “Settings” page followed by the “Graphics” section. Scroll down until you see “Offset Time of Day” at the very bottom of the page. Drag the bar until any time that will make it look like night based on your local time zone and you can then set off to find the four symbols.

The visual time of day can be changed at any point using this feature. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

You can technically find the hidden symbols even when it isn’t night, but they’re quite difficult to see unless it is actually night or you turn it to night visually. Make sure you only use the graphics setting to change it to night and avoid actually time traveling since this might break your game.

Ariel’s beach symbol in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As long as you haven’t gone back to the valley, the first symbol is actually located right near where you are standing on Ariel’s beach. This symbol is on a rock that is located to the right of the treasure chest.

Belle isn’t being very helpful here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Under the eyes of icy peaks symbol in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head back to the valley and make your way to the very northeast corner of the Frosted Heights biome to find the second symbol. Immediately to the left of the cave that houses the mysterious talking portal and the place you probably already rescued Olaf from, you should see the second symbol carved into the rocky wall.

Merlin just had to be included. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Near watery ruins symbol in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Make your way to the swampy Glade of Trust biome to locate the third symbol. Proceed to the very north edge of the biome, which is where you’ll find a sizeable lake that a waterfall from the Sunlit Plateau biome is cascading down into.

You’ll find the third symbol on a rock at the edge of the lake near the middle area.

This biome is quite dark, so this one is especially tough to see. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In the darkest part of the lands symbol in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The fourth symbol is hidden in the darkest area of Dreamlight Valley, which is the shadowy Forgotten Lands biome. Walk over to the northwest region of this biome and you’ll find the final symbol by the purple ruins near the edge of the area.

Once you’ve found this symbol, you can then move on with the quest. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have snapped a photo with all four symbols, head to the Beast’s castle and unlock the treasure chest that was transported there while you were searching for the symbols. Take the broken contents to Belle before heading over to The Fairy Godmother to fix it up.

To repair The Chronicles of the Ancients, you’ll need to gather the following resources for The Fairy Godmother.

One Sapphire

10 Gold Ingots

Three Vitalys Crystals

Five Dream Shards

Bring all of your gathered materials back to The Fairy Godmother and she will repair The Chronicles of the Ancients for you. Head back to Belle once again and she’ll ask you to place The Chronicles of the Ancients down near the Dreamlight Library.

Once you have completed this final step, converse with Belle one last time and you will officially finish the entire “The Chronicles of the Ancients” quest and maximize your friendship with Belle. She will reward you with a stunning Royal Gold Ballroom Gown based on her iconic dress and a Royal Gold Ballroom Suit.

