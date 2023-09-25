Disney Dreamlight Valley players share strong theories about mysterious Skull Rock

The next part of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s main storyline quest has been teased with the enigmatic Skull Rock, located just off Dazzle Beach, many times. Although it’s unclear when this location can become accessible, players have already begun theorizing what mysteries lie within.

A Sept. 24 Reddit thread revealed several players’ thoughts on the location. The most popular theory is that either Captain Hook or Peter Pan from Peter Pan is trapped inside. Skull Rock is a location straight out of this film, so it would certainly make sense if the first character we see from it is actually from the movie.

Villainous Captain Hook seems to be the strongest candidate of all, as one player pointed out that “all the villains were trapped in the different areas” when we first found them. Ursula was stuck in the cursed cave at the very east end of Dazzle Beach, Mother Gothel was locked away in her willow tree in the Glade of Trust biome, and Scar was trapped in the Sunlit Plateau.

Villains have a pattern of being trapped, and they also have a pattern of being the first characters from films to appear, so Captain Hook could very well be the debut arrival of Peter Pan.

If it’s not Captain Hook, another character from Neverland is the most likely candidate. Players think Peter Pan himself or his trusty Pixie sidekick Tinkerbell could also be the one waiting to be rescued inside.

Even though Skull Rock is from Peter Pan, it doesn’t necessarily have to be housing a character from this film. Disney Dreamlight Valley players’ other top guess is that the iconic Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean could be adapted into a cartoon form to join the valley.

The current Haunted Holiday Star Path has quite a few general pirate and specific Pirates of the Caribbean assets, so this film has already made its way to the game in at least one way, making the arrival of Jack Sparrow a highly likely possibility.

At the end of the “Between A Skull Rock and A Hard Place” quest, the rock rumbles and seems to become more accessible, but it is still not a location we can actually explore just yet. This quest teased that it will become available in the future though, and it was brought up again in The Forgotten’s recent “The Magic in Everything” quest, so quests associated with Skull Rock are expected to release sometime in the near future.

What’s going on at Skull Rock? Screenshot via Dot Esports

Even though he doesn’t quite fit the pirate theme of Skull Rock, Jafar from Aladdin is another candidate for the character trapped inside, since the final part of the last main story quest had a massive teaser for him looming over the map of Dreamlight Valley. If he isn’t inside, it still seems likely he’s involved as the storyline is planned to continue with him based on this teaser.

