All Disney Dreamlight Valley Haunted Holiday Star Path duties and rewards, explained

This one is trickier than past ones have been.

A collection of the items available in the Haunted Holiday Star Path on display.
Image via Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley’sEnchanted Adventure” update brought the Haunted Holiday Star Path to the valley for all players to work on.

This Star Path is packed with items perfect for the spooky season. But if you want to earn the rewards it has to offer, you’ll need to know what duties will arise to tackle as you navigate through it.

Here is a breakdown of all tasks included in the Haunted Holiday Star Path and all of the rewards you can earn with your hard-earned lollipop tokens.

All Haunted Holiday Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Depending on whether or not you have the premium Haunted Holiday Star Path activated, you’ll either have three or six duties available to tackle at a time and won’t be able to tackle all of the available duties until you steadily work your way through the path. This can make it difficult to plan ahead so you can earn more lollipop tokens as quickly as possible.

Related
Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule for every character
Here are all animal locations and their favorite foods in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With each duty you are given, the icon that accompanies it usually provides you a bit of a hint as to what needs to be done. The Haunted Holiday Star Path is much more vague than past ones have been, though, so it can be tricky to determine what you actually need to do.

Whether you’re stuck on a particular task or want to plan ahead, here is a breakdown of all of the duties included in the Haunted Holiday Star Path and what they require you to do. More tasks will be added to this list as they become available.

DutyAmountTaskReward
“Uproot” the Forgetting30Remove 30 Night Thorns from around the valley.10 lollipop tokens
Break some rocks15Mine 15 rock spots around the valley. 10 lollipop tokens
Complete Dreamlight Duties10Finish 10 Dreamlight Duties. 10 lollipop tokens
Spend time with some classic friends15Hang out with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, or Scrooge McDuck for 15 minutes.10 lollipop tokens
It’s better to give a favorite gift than to receiveThreeGive three favorite items of the day to villagers. 20 lollipop tokens
Build stuffFiveBuild five items at a crafting station. 15 lollipop tokens
Do Goofy’s favorite pastime20Catch 20 fish from anywhere around the valley. 10 lollipop tokens
Pick the fruits that put Snow White to sleep50Pick 50 apples.10 lollipop tokens
Cook meals that would never make the cut at Chez Remy10Cook up any one-star dishes. 10 lollipop tokens
Make small talkTwoHave two daily discussions with any characters. 20 lollipop tokens
Stuff your face with second-class meals15Eat 15 two-star dishes. 10 lollipop tokens
Get some very valuable rocks30Mine a total of 30 gems. 10 lollipop tokens
Complete Dreamlight Duties10Finish 10 Dreamlight Duties. 10 lollipop tokens
Spend time with the Sorcerer’s Apprentice15Hang out with Mickey Mouse for 15 minutes.10 lollipop tokens
Impress a wizard with something he lovesFourGive Merlin four of his favorite gifts. 20 lollipop tokens
Work a shift at the restaurantTwoServe two meals to villagers at Chez Remy.15 lollipop tokens
Catch a rainbow-y fish10Catch 10 Rainbow Trout. 10 lollipop tokens
Pick red flowers that grow only in the Peaceful Meadow biomeFivePick up five Red Daisy. 10 lollipop tokens
Bond with your Animal CompanionsTwo Pet a companion two times. 10 lollipop tokens
Make conversation with a very speedy princessTwoHave two daily discussions with Vanellope.20 lollipop tokens
Mine for a lime-green gem10Mine 10 Peridot. 20 lollipop tokens
Complete Dreamlight Duties15Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties. 10 lollipop tokens
Engage in Scrooge McDuck’s favorite hobby10,000Sell items to earn 10,000 Star Coins. 10 lollipop tokens
Spend time with a legendary villager of the wind and sea15Hang out with Maui for 15 minutes. 10 lollipop tokens
Give an exceptionally unexceptional villager a favorite giftFiveGive Mirabel five of her favorite items. 20 lollipop tokens
Work a shift at the restaurantThreeServe three customers at Chez Remy. 15 lollipop tokens
Catch a fish popular in Arendelle10Catch 10 Herring. 10 lollipop tokens
Give different villagers a sugar rush10Gift 10 different villagers Candy. 10 lollipop tokens
Take a picture of a Sea Witch’s HouseOne Snap a photo of Ursula’s house. 10 lollipop tokens
Chat with the village’s best dealmakerTwo Have two daily discussions with Ursula. 20 lollipop tokens
“Uproot” the Forgetting40Clear 40 Night Thorns from the valley. 10 lollipop tokens
Get some especially shiny rocksThreeMine three shiny Gems. 10 lollipop tokens
Complete Dreamlight Duties15Complete 15 different Dreamlight Duties.10 lollipop tokens
Hang out with a villager who says “WAKKK!”30Hang out with Donald Duck for 30 minutes.10 lollipop tokens
Give the valley’s finest lute player his favorite giftFiveGive Kristoff five of his favorite items.20 lollipop tokens
Work a shift at the restaurantFourGive four villagers their order at Chez Remy. 15 lollipop tokens
Catch some fish whose name rhymes with “dream”FiveCatch five Bream. 10 lollipop tokens
Harvest Olaf’s nose50Harvest 50 Carrots. 10 lollipop tokens
Make perfectly mediocre meals10Cook 10 three-star meals. 10 lollipop tokens
Make small talk with an ice queenTwoConverse with Elsa in two daily discussions.20 lollipop tokens
Eat an ALMOST-perfect meal15Consume 15 four-star dishes. 10 lollipop tokens
Mine blue stones with a watery name10Mine 10 Aquamarine. 10 lollipop tokens
Complete Dreamlight Duties15Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties. 10 lollipop tokens
Spend some time with someone on the villainous side30Hang out with Scar, Ursula, or Mother Gothel for 30 minutes. 10 lollipop tokens
Give a Sea Witch her favorite thingFiveGive Ursula five of her favorite items of the day. 20 lollipop tokens
Work a shift at the restaurantFiveServe five meals at Chez Remy. 15 lollipop tokens
Catch a fish whose name rhymes with “harp”10Catch 10 Carp. 10 lollipop tokens
Collect some shoreline shellfish30Gather a total of 30 Clams, Scallops, and Oysters. 10 lollipop tokens
Harvest this iron-rich leafy green50Harvest 50 Spinach. 10 lollipop tokens
Chat with the woman from the willowTwoHave two daily discussions with Mother Gothel. 20 lollipop tokens
Increase your coin “collection”20,000Sell items until you make a total of 20,000 Star Coins. 10 lollipop tokens
Mine for an orange gem10Mine 10 Citrine. 10 lollipop tokens
Cross some items off your regal to-do list15Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties. 10 lollipop tokens
Spend time with a pint-sized sheriff30Hang out with Woody for 30 minutes. 10 lollipop tokens
Give a very grouchy lion his favorite giftFiveGift Scar five of his favorite items. 20 lollipop tokens
Work a shift at the restaurant FiveCook and serve five dishes at Chez Remy.15 lollipop tokens
Fish for something with clawsThreeCatch a Crab or Lobster. 10 lollipop tokens

All Haunted Holiday Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you work your way through the Haunted Holiday Star Path, you’ll slowly unlock seven pages packed with special rewards you can redeem your lollipop tokens for. There are a ton of different rewards to choose from, but luckily, you can collect them all if you work hard enough to complete the available duties.

PageRewardCost
One100 Moonstone10 lollipop tokens
OneKey Motif10 lollipop tokens
OneSwirl Motif10 lollipop tokens
OneColorful Jester Makeup15 lollipop tokens
OneHalloween Town Archway30 lollipop tokens
OneHaunting Painting (woman on a tightrope)30 lollipop tokens
OnePirate Parrot50 lollipop tokens
Two200 Moonstone20 lollipop tokens
TwoThe Nightmare Before Christmas Motif10 lollipop tokens
TwoFlying broom Motif10 lollipop tokens
TwoMadame Leota Haunted Mansion Motif10 lollipop tokens
TwoHaunting Wallpaper20 lollipop tokens
TwoCortés Chest35 lollipop tokens
TwoGhastly Backpack35 lollipop tokens
Three250 Moonstone25 lollipop tokens
ThreeBird flying over the ocean Motif10 lollipop tokens
ThreeScar motif10 lollipop tokens
ThreeCreepy Crawlers Makeup15 lollipop tokens
ThreeWinifred’s Wig30 lollipop tokens
ThreeHaunted Tonics30 lollipop tokens
ThreeScalawag’s Dinghy35 lollipop tokens
Four350 Moonstone35 lollipop tokens
FourSweeping broom Motif10 lollipop tokens
FourPirate skull and sword Motif10 lollipop tokens
FourHaunting Painting (man standing on dynamite)10 lollipop tokens
FourHaunted Pipe Organ30 lollipop tokens
FourPumpkin King Costume30 lollipop tokens
FourPirate’s Treasure Trove35 lollipop tokens
Five400 Moonstone40 lollipop tokens
FiveMagic vacuum Motif10 lollipop tokens
FiveZero Motif10 lollipop tokens
FiveHaunting Painting (lady sitting on tombstone)10 lollipop tokens
FiveMary’s Updo30 lollipop tokens
FiveSkellington’s Hill40 lollipop tokens
FiveTrick-or-Treat Stitch50 lollipop tokens
Six610 Moonstone60 lollipop tokens
SixCompass Motif10 lollipop tokens
SixSpiral hill Motif10 lollipop tokens
SixHaunting Painting (three men)10 lollipop tokens
SixFrightful Fountain30 lollipop tokens
SixOogie Boogie Outfit30 lollipop tokens
SixPirate Donald50 lollipop tokens
Seven90 Moonstone (repeatable)10 lollipop tokens

You can’t go wrong with choosing any of the available rewards, but I would recommend prioritizing clothing, furniture, Dream Styles, and companions above the rest since these are extremely exclusive. Some of my favorite items on this path that I would recommend prioritizing include the Trick-or-Treat Stitch Dream Style, the Pumpkin King Costume, Mary’s Updo, the Oogie Boogie Outfit, and Skellington’s Hill.

About the author
Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay