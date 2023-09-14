All Disney Dreamlight Valley Haunted Holiday Star Path duties and rewards, explained

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “Enchanted Adventure” update brought the Haunted Holiday Star Path to the valley for all players to work on.

This Star Path is packed with items perfect for the spooky season. But if you want to earn the rewards it has to offer, you’ll need to know what duties will arise to tackle as you navigate through it.

Here is a breakdown of all tasks included in the Haunted Holiday Star Path and all of the rewards you can earn with your hard-earned lollipop tokens.

All Haunted Holiday Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Depending on whether or not you have the premium Haunted Holiday Star Path activated, you’ll either have three or six duties available to tackle at a time and won’t be able to tackle all of the available duties until you steadily work your way through the path. This can make it difficult to plan ahead so you can earn more lollipop tokens as quickly as possible.

With each duty you are given, the icon that accompanies it usually provides you a bit of a hint as to what needs to be done. The Haunted Holiday Star Path is much more vague than past ones have been, though, so it can be tricky to determine what you actually need to do.

Whether you’re stuck on a particular task or want to plan ahead, here is a breakdown of all of the duties included in the Haunted Holiday Star Path and what they require you to do. More tasks will be added to this list as they become available.

Duty Amount Task Reward “Uproot” the Forgetting 30 Remove 30 Night Thorns from around the valley. 10 lollipop tokens Break some rocks 15 Mine 15 rock spots around the valley. 10 lollipop tokens Complete Dreamlight Duties 10 Finish 10 Dreamlight Duties. 10 lollipop tokens Spend time with some classic friends 15 Hang out with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, or Scrooge McDuck for 15 minutes. 10 lollipop tokens It’s better to give a favorite gift than to receive Three Give three favorite items of the day to villagers. 20 lollipop tokens Build stuff Five Build five items at a crafting station. 15 lollipop tokens Do Goofy’s favorite pastime 20 Catch 20 fish from anywhere around the valley. 10 lollipop tokens Pick the fruits that put Snow White to sleep 50 Pick 50 apples. 10 lollipop tokens Cook meals that would never make the cut at Chez Remy 10 Cook up any one-star dishes. 10 lollipop tokens Make small talk Two Have two daily discussions with any characters. 20 lollipop tokens Stuff your face with second-class meals 15 Eat 15 two-star dishes. 10 lollipop tokens Get some very valuable rocks 30 Mine a total of 30 gems. 10 lollipop tokens Complete Dreamlight Duties 10 Finish 10 Dreamlight Duties. 10 lollipop tokens Spend time with the Sorcerer’s Apprentice 15 Hang out with Mickey Mouse for 15 minutes. 10 lollipop tokens Impress a wizard with something he loves Four Give Merlin four of his favorite gifts. 20 lollipop tokens Work a shift at the restaurant Two Serve two meals to villagers at Chez Remy. 15 lollipop tokens Catch a rainbow-y fish 10 Catch 10 Rainbow Trout. 10 lollipop tokens Pick red flowers that grow only in the Peaceful Meadow biome Five Pick up five Red Daisy. 10 lollipop tokens Bond with your Animal Companions Two Pet a companion two times. 10 lollipop tokens Make conversation with a very speedy princess Two Have two daily discussions with Vanellope. 20 lollipop tokens Mine for a lime-green gem 10 Mine 10 Peridot. 20 lollipop tokens Complete Dreamlight Duties 15 Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties. 10 lollipop tokens Engage in Scrooge McDuck’s favorite hobby 10,000 Sell items to earn 10,000 Star Coins. 10 lollipop tokens Spend time with a legendary villager of the wind and sea 15 Hang out with Maui for 15 minutes. 10 lollipop tokens Give an exceptionally unexceptional villager a favorite gift Five Give Mirabel five of her favorite items. 20 lollipop tokens Work a shift at the restaurant Three Serve three customers at Chez Remy. 15 lollipop tokens Catch a fish popular in Arendelle 10 Catch 10 Herring. 10 lollipop tokens Give different villagers a sugar rush 10 Gift 10 different villagers Candy. 10 lollipop tokens Take a picture of a Sea Witch’s House One Snap a photo of Ursula’s house. 10 lollipop tokens Chat with the village’s best dealmaker Two Have two daily discussions with Ursula. 20 lollipop tokens “Uproot” the Forgetting 40 Clear 40 Night Thorns from the valley. 10 lollipop tokens Get some especially shiny rocks Three Mine three shiny Gems. 10 lollipop tokens Complete Dreamlight Duties 15 Complete 15 different Dreamlight Duties. 10 lollipop tokens Hang out with a villager who says “WAKKK!” 30 Hang out with Donald Duck for 30 minutes. 10 lollipop tokens Give the valley’s finest lute player his favorite gift Five Give Kristoff five of his favorite items. 20 lollipop tokens Work a shift at the restaurant Four Give four villagers their order at Chez Remy. 15 lollipop tokens Catch some fish whose name rhymes with “dream” Five Catch five Bream. 10 lollipop tokens Harvest Olaf’s nose 50 Harvest 50 Carrots. 10 lollipop tokens Make perfectly mediocre meals 10 Cook 10 three-star meals. 10 lollipop tokens Make small talk with an ice queen Two Converse with Elsa in two daily discussions. 20 lollipop tokens Eat an ALMOST-perfect meal 15 Consume 15 four-star dishes. 10 lollipop tokens Mine blue stones with a watery name 10 Mine 10 Aquamarine. 10 lollipop tokens Complete Dreamlight Duties 15 Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties. 10 lollipop tokens Spend some time with someone on the villainous side 30 Hang out with Scar, Ursula, or Mother Gothel for 30 minutes. 10 lollipop tokens Give a Sea Witch her favorite thing Five Give Ursula five of her favorite items of the day. 20 lollipop tokens Work a shift at the restaurant Five Serve five meals at Chez Remy. 15 lollipop tokens Catch a fish whose name rhymes with “harp” 10 Catch 10 Carp. 10 lollipop tokens Collect some shoreline shellfish 30 Gather a total of 30 Clams, Scallops, and Oysters. 10 lollipop tokens Harvest this iron-rich leafy green 50 Harvest 50 Spinach. 10 lollipop tokens Chat with the woman from the willow Two Have two daily discussions with Mother Gothel. 20 lollipop tokens Increase your coin “collection” 20,000 Sell items until you make a total of 20,000 Star Coins. 10 lollipop tokens Mine for an orange gem 10 Mine 10 Citrine. 10 lollipop tokens Cross some items off your regal to-do list 15 Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties. 10 lollipop tokens Spend time with a pint-sized sheriff 30 Hang out with Woody for 30 minutes. 10 lollipop tokens Give a very grouchy lion his favorite gift Five Gift Scar five of his favorite items. 20 lollipop tokens Work a shift at the restaurant Five Cook and serve five dishes at Chez Remy. 15 lollipop tokens Fish for something with claws Three Catch a Crab or Lobster. 10 lollipop tokens

All Haunted Holiday Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you work your way through the Haunted Holiday Star Path, you’ll slowly unlock seven pages packed with special rewards you can redeem your lollipop tokens for. There are a ton of different rewards to choose from, but luckily, you can collect them all if you work hard enough to complete the available duties.

Page Reward Cost One 100 Moonstone 10 lollipop tokens One Key Motif 10 lollipop tokens One Swirl Motif 10 lollipop tokens One Colorful Jester Makeup 15 lollipop tokens One Halloween Town Archway 30 lollipop tokens One Haunting Painting (woman on a tightrope) 30 lollipop tokens One Pirate Parrot 50 lollipop tokens Two 200 Moonstone 20 lollipop tokens Two The Nightmare Before Christmas Motif 10 lollipop tokens Two Flying broom Motif 10 lollipop tokens Two Madame Leota Haunted Mansion Motif 10 lollipop tokens Two Haunting Wallpaper 20 lollipop tokens Two Cortés Chest 35 lollipop tokens Two Ghastly Backpack 35 lollipop tokens Three 250 Moonstone 25 lollipop tokens Three Bird flying over the ocean Motif 10 lollipop tokens Three Scar motif 10 lollipop tokens Three Creepy Crawlers Makeup 15 lollipop tokens Three Winifred’s Wig 30 lollipop tokens Three Haunted Tonics 30 lollipop tokens Three Scalawag’s Dinghy 35 lollipop tokens Four 350 Moonstone 35 lollipop tokens Four Sweeping broom Motif 10 lollipop tokens Four Pirate skull and sword Motif 10 lollipop tokens Four Haunting Painting (man standing on dynamite) 10 lollipop tokens Four Haunted Pipe Organ 30 lollipop tokens Four Pumpkin King Costume 30 lollipop tokens Four Pirate’s Treasure Trove 35 lollipop tokens Five 400 Moonstone 40 lollipop tokens Five Magic vacuum Motif 10 lollipop tokens Five Zero Motif 10 lollipop tokens Five Haunting Painting (lady sitting on tombstone) 10 lollipop tokens Five Mary’s Updo 30 lollipop tokens Five Skellington’s Hill 40 lollipop tokens Five Trick-or-Treat Stitch 50 lollipop tokens Six 610 Moonstone 60 lollipop tokens Six Compass Motif 10 lollipop tokens Six Spiral hill Motif 10 lollipop tokens Six Haunting Painting (three men) 10 lollipop tokens Six Frightful Fountain 30 lollipop tokens Six Oogie Boogie Outfit 30 lollipop tokens Six Pirate Donald 50 lollipop tokens Seven 90 Moonstone (repeatable) 10 lollipop tokens

You can’t go wrong with choosing any of the available rewards, but I would recommend prioritizing clothing, furniture, Dream Styles, and companions above the rest since these are extremely exclusive. Some of my favorite items on this path that I would recommend prioritizing include the Trick-or-Treat Stitch Dream Style, the Pumpkin King Costume, Mary’s Updo, the Oogie Boogie Outfit, and Skellington’s Hill.

