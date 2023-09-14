All Disney Dreamlight Valley Haunted Holiday Star Path duties and rewards, explained

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “Enchanted Adventure” update brought the Haunted Holiday Star Path to the valley for all players to work on.
This Star Path is packed with items perfect for the spooky season. But if you want to earn the rewards it has to offer, you’ll need to know what duties will arise to tackle as you navigate through it.
Here is a breakdown of all tasks included in the Haunted Holiday Star Path and all of the rewards you can earn with your hard-earned lollipop tokens.
All Haunted Holiday Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Depending on whether or not you have the premium Haunted Holiday Star Path activated, you’ll either have three or six duties available to tackle at a time and won’t be able to tackle all of the available duties until you steadily work your way through the path. This can make it difficult to plan ahead so you can earn more lollipop tokens as quickly as possible.
With each duty you are given, the icon that accompanies it usually provides you a bit of a hint as to what needs to be done. The Haunted Holiday Star Path is much more vague than past ones have been, though, so it can be tricky to determine what you actually need to do.
Whether you’re stuck on a particular task or want to plan ahead, here is a breakdown of all of the duties included in the Haunted Holiday Star Path and what they require you to do. More tasks will be added to this list as they become available.
|Duty
|Amount
|Task
|Reward
|“Uproot” the Forgetting
|30
|Remove 30 Night Thorns from around the valley.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Break some rocks
|15
|Mine 15 rock spots around the valley.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Complete Dreamlight Duties
|10
|Finish 10 Dreamlight Duties.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Spend time with some classic friends
|15
|Hang out with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, or Scrooge McDuck for 15 minutes.
|10 lollipop tokens
|It’s better to give a favorite gift than to receive
|Three
|Give three favorite items of the day to villagers.
|20 lollipop tokens
|Build stuff
|Five
|Build five items at a crafting station.
|15 lollipop tokens
|Do Goofy’s favorite pastime
|20
|Catch 20 fish from anywhere around the valley.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Pick the fruits that put Snow White to sleep
|50
|Pick 50 apples.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Cook meals that would never make the cut at Chez Remy
|10
|Cook up any one-star dishes.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Make small talk
|Two
|Have two daily discussions with any characters.
|20 lollipop tokens
|Stuff your face with second-class meals
|15
|Eat 15 two-star dishes.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Get some very valuable rocks
|30
|Mine a total of 30 gems.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Complete Dreamlight Duties
|10
|Finish 10 Dreamlight Duties.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Spend time with the Sorcerer’s Apprentice
|15
|Hang out with Mickey Mouse for 15 minutes.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Impress a wizard with something he loves
|Four
|Give Merlin four of his favorite gifts.
|20 lollipop tokens
|Work a shift at the restaurant
|Two
|Serve two meals to villagers at Chez Remy.
|15 lollipop tokens
|Catch a rainbow-y fish
|10
|Catch 10 Rainbow Trout.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Pick red flowers that grow only in the Peaceful Meadow biome
|Five
|Pick up five Red Daisy.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Bond with your Animal Companions
|Two
|Pet a companion two times.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Make conversation with a very speedy princess
|Two
|Have two daily discussions with Vanellope.
|20 lollipop tokens
|Mine for a lime-green gem
|10
|Mine 10 Peridot.
|20 lollipop tokens
|Complete Dreamlight Duties
|15
|Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Engage in Scrooge McDuck’s favorite hobby
|10,000
|Sell items to earn 10,000 Star Coins.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Spend time with a legendary villager of the wind and sea
|15
|Hang out with Maui for 15 minutes.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Give an exceptionally unexceptional villager a favorite gift
|Five
|Give Mirabel five of her favorite items.
|20 lollipop tokens
|Work a shift at the restaurant
|Three
|Serve three customers at Chez Remy.
|15 lollipop tokens
|Catch a fish popular in Arendelle
|10
|Catch 10 Herring.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Give different villagers a sugar rush
|10
|Gift 10 different villagers Candy.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Take a picture of a Sea Witch’s House
|One
|Snap a photo of Ursula’s house.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Chat with the village’s best dealmaker
|Two
|Have two daily discussions with Ursula.
|20 lollipop tokens
|“Uproot” the Forgetting
|40
|Clear 40 Night Thorns from the valley.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Get some especially shiny rocks
|Three
|Mine three shiny Gems.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Complete Dreamlight Duties
|15
|Complete 15 different Dreamlight Duties.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Hang out with a villager who says “WAKKK!”
|30
|Hang out with Donald Duck for 30 minutes.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Give the valley’s finest lute player his favorite gift
|Five
|Give Kristoff five of his favorite items.
|20 lollipop tokens
|Work a shift at the restaurant
|Four
|Give four villagers their order at Chez Remy.
|15 lollipop tokens
|Catch some fish whose name rhymes with “dream”
|Five
|Catch five Bream.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Harvest Olaf’s nose
|50
|Harvest 50 Carrots.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Make perfectly mediocre meals
|10
|Cook 10 three-star meals.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Make small talk with an ice queen
|Two
|Converse with Elsa in two daily discussions.
|20 lollipop tokens
|Eat an ALMOST-perfect meal
|15
|Consume 15 four-star dishes.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Mine blue stones with a watery name
|10
|Mine 10 Aquamarine.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Complete Dreamlight Duties
|15
|Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Spend some time with someone on the villainous side
|30
|Hang out with Scar, Ursula, or Mother Gothel for 30 minutes.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Give a Sea Witch her favorite thing
|Five
|Give Ursula five of her favorite items of the day.
|20 lollipop tokens
|Work a shift at the restaurant
|Five
|Serve five meals at Chez Remy.
|15 lollipop tokens
|Catch a fish whose name rhymes with “harp”
|10
|Catch 10 Carp.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Collect some shoreline shellfish
|30
|Gather a total of 30 Clams, Scallops, and Oysters.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Harvest this iron-rich leafy green
|50
|Harvest 50 Spinach.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Chat with the woman from the willow
|Two
|Have two daily discussions with Mother Gothel.
|20 lollipop tokens
|Increase your coin “collection”
|20,000
|Sell items until you make a total of 20,000 Star Coins.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Mine for an orange gem
|10
|Mine 10 Citrine.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Cross some items off your regal to-do list
|15
|Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Spend time with a pint-sized sheriff
|30
|Hang out with Woody for 30 minutes.
|10 lollipop tokens
|Give a very grouchy lion his favorite gift
|Five
|Gift Scar five of his favorite items.
|20 lollipop tokens
|Work a shift at the restaurant
|Five
|Cook and serve five dishes at Chez Remy.
|15 lollipop tokens
|Fish for something with claws
|Three
|Catch a Crab or Lobster.
|10 lollipop tokens
All Haunted Holiday Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
As you work your way through the Haunted Holiday Star Path, you’ll slowly unlock seven pages packed with special rewards you can redeem your lollipop tokens for. There are a ton of different rewards to choose from, but luckily, you can collect them all if you work hard enough to complete the available duties.
|Page
|Reward
|Cost
|One
|100 Moonstone
|10 lollipop tokens
|One
|Key Motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|One
|Swirl Motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|One
|Colorful Jester Makeup
|15 lollipop tokens
|One
|Halloween Town Archway
|30 lollipop tokens
|One
|Haunting Painting (woman on a tightrope)
|30 lollipop tokens
|One
|Pirate Parrot
|50 lollipop tokens
|Two
|200 Moonstone
|20 lollipop tokens
|Two
|The Nightmare Before Christmas Motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|Two
|Flying broom Motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|Two
|Madame Leota Haunted Mansion Motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|Two
|Haunting Wallpaper
|20 lollipop tokens
|Two
|Cortés Chest
|35 lollipop tokens
|Two
|Ghastly Backpack
|35 lollipop tokens
|Three
|250 Moonstone
|25 lollipop tokens
|Three
|Bird flying over the ocean Motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|Three
|Scar motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|Three
|Creepy Crawlers Makeup
|15 lollipop tokens
|Three
|Winifred’s Wig
|30 lollipop tokens
|Three
|Haunted Tonics
|30 lollipop tokens
|Three
|Scalawag’s Dinghy
|35 lollipop tokens
|Four
|350 Moonstone
|35 lollipop tokens
|Four
|Sweeping broom Motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|Four
|Pirate skull and sword Motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|Four
|Haunting Painting (man standing on dynamite)
|10 lollipop tokens
|Four
|Haunted Pipe Organ
|30 lollipop tokens
|Four
|Pumpkin King Costume
|30 lollipop tokens
|Four
|Pirate’s Treasure Trove
|35 lollipop tokens
|Five
|400 Moonstone
|40 lollipop tokens
|Five
|Magic vacuum Motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|Five
|Zero Motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|Five
|Haunting Painting (lady sitting on tombstone)
|10 lollipop tokens
|Five
|Mary’s Updo
|30 lollipop tokens
|Five
|Skellington’s Hill
|40 lollipop tokens
|Five
|Trick-or-Treat Stitch
|50 lollipop tokens
|Six
|610 Moonstone
|60 lollipop tokens
|Six
|Compass Motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|Six
|Spiral hill Motif
|10 lollipop tokens
|Six
|Haunting Painting (three men)
|10 lollipop tokens
|Six
|Frightful Fountain
|30 lollipop tokens
|Six
|Oogie Boogie Outfit
|30 lollipop tokens
|Six
|Pirate Donald
|50 lollipop tokens
|Seven
|90 Moonstone (repeatable)
|10 lollipop tokens
You can’t go wrong with choosing any of the available rewards, but I would recommend prioritizing clothing, furniture, Dream Styles, and companions above the rest since these are extremely exclusive. Some of my favorite items on this path that I would recommend prioritizing include the Trick-or-Treat Stitch Dream Style, the Pumpkin King Costume, Mary’s Updo, the Oogie Boogie Outfit, and Skellington’s Hill.