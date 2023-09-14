How to unlock Belle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Beauty and the Beast are two of the most popular Disney characters, and you can now add them to your Valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Like all the characters, there are specific quests and stories you must complete to get them, and unlocking Belle can be tricky if you don’t know what to do.

How to get Belle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To unlock Belle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must unlock the Beauty and the Beast Realm, complete the Into the West Wing quest, and then the A Prince in Disguise quest. Getting Belle is a long process, but as soon as you complete these quests and place Beast’s Castle somewhere in the Valley, Belle will move in, and you can befriend her.

How to unlock the Beauty and the Beast Realm

The Beauty and the Beast Realm door has a red rose on the front. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Beauty and the Beast Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley, follow these easy steps:

Enter the Dreamlight Castle. Head to the Second Floor. Unlock the Beauty and the Beast Realm, the door with the rose, for 12,500 Dreamlight.

You can enter once you’ve unlocked the door, which immediately triggers the Into the West Wing quest.

How to complete the Into the West Wing Quest

The Into the West Wing quest triggers as soon as you enter the Beauty and the Beast Realm, and you need to complete this quest to start the A Prince in Disguise quest. But to complete the Into the West Wing quest, there are various objectives you must complete, and they include the following:

Explore the Beauty and the Beast Realm. Follow the flying book. The book is up the staircase directly in front of the entrance Talk to Belle. Catch the five flying books in the library. At first, I did try chasing them, but that ended in disaster. The best way to catch the books is to pick one, stand in its path, and grab it once it’s near. Bring the Flying Books to Belle. Find a way to get into the secret passage in the library. After finding all the materials to repair the ladder (they’re all in the same room as Belle and will sparkle when you’re near) interact with the ladder to place the items. This will trigger the doorway to open.

The secret passage is to the right of the fireplace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talk to Belle. Gather the following materials throughout the Beauty and the Beast Realm: Four Castle Candle

One Castle Candle Holder

One Golden Curtain All of these materials are inside the Castle except for one candle, which you’ll find on a table in the maze garden, which is located down the stairs after the lion statues and to your left.



You can find one candle stick on this table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bring what you’ve gathered to Belle. Put on the Candle Hat. Put on the Candlestick Disguise. Pass through the curtain in the secret passage to get to the West Wing. Talk to The Beast. Talk to Belle. Talk to Merlin in the Village. Craft an Enchanted Canvas. To craft the Enchanted Canvas, you need to get the following items and craft the canvas at a crafting station: 12 Softwood —This can be foraged from trees and purchased from Kristoff’s Stall. Four Dream Shards —This can be found by removing Night Thorns, feeding critters, or digging sparkling spots in every biome. Two Garnets —This can be mined from the rock nodes in The Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. Eight Fiber —This is a refined material made from Seaweed and can be crafted at a crafting station. Three White Daisies —White Daisies can be foraged in the Peaceful Meadow.

you need to get the following items and craft the canvas at a crafting station:

Return to the Beauty and the Beast Realm and give the Enchanted Canvas to Belle. Follow Belle into the West Wing. Talk to Belle This triggers a cutscene where you see the canvas depicting Belle and the Beast in the snow. Talk to The Beast. Finally, talk to Belle.

As soon as you talk to Belle, the Into the West Wing quest will be completed, and it will automatically trigger the start of the A Prince in Disguise Quest.

How to complete the A Prince in Disguise Quest

You’ll start the A Prince in Disguise quest automatically after completing Belle’s quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the A Prince in Disguise quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must complete several objectives, and they include the following:

Upon completing Belle’s quest, talk to the Beast. Follow Lumiere’s clues to find the Key Pieces: Hidden in a hot place —Use your watering can on the fireplace.

—Use your watering can on the fireplace. Hidden in a place where silence roars —Use your pickaxe on the left lion statue.

—Use your pickaxe on the left lion statue. Hidden in a thorny place—Use your shovel to dig the spot next to the lamppost at the center of the rose garden.

This is in the same area as the candle stick from the previous quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bring the Key Pieces to the Beast. Open the chest in front of the Enchanted Rose and collect the Enchanted Mirror. Give the Enchanted Mirror to the Beast. A cutscene will play, showing Belle with a book. So this is the gift you’ll need to make. Gather the following materials for the Book Kit: 20 Fiber —This is a refined material made from Seaweed and can be crafted at a crafting station.

—This is a refined material made from Seaweed and can be crafted at a crafting station. Three Purple Falling Penstemons —This can be found growing wild in the Plaza

—This can be found growing wild in the Plaza One Empty Vial —This refined item can be crafted using three glass.

—This refined item can be crafted using three glass. Ask a Villager for a Feather—I got the Feather from Scrooge. Craft a Book Kit at a crafting station—it’s under “functional items.”

I like to refine extra materials like Fiber in case I need them as soon as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bring the Book Kit to the Beast in the Beauty and the Beast Realm. Search the Beast’s room for the following items: Beast’s Brush —The brush is in a storage chest beside the harp.

—The brush is in a storage chest beside the harp. Princely Cologne —This can be found on the small table in front of the new painting of Belle and the Beast.

—This can be found on the small table in front of the new painting of Belle and the Beast. Princely Shampoo—The shampoo is on the table next to the bathtub. Give the items to the Beast and wait for him to freshen up. Follow the Beast and listen to his apology to Belle in the garden. Once the apology is done, talk to Belle. Place the Beast’s Castle wherever you’d like in your Dreamlight Valley. Use the Scrooge McDuck sign on the construction site to pay for the construction of the Beast’s Castle. Building their Castle will cost you 20,000 coins. After buying all the items at Scrooge’s store, I barely had any gold. The fastest way I’ve found to get gold is to partner with your mining companion and mine all the rock nodes in the Valley. It took me less than 10 minutes to mine enough gems to sell to get the 20,000 coins. As soon as you’ve built the Castle, you can welcome welcome Belle into the Village.

Then, to complete the quest, you’ll talk to Belle and bring the Beast into the Valley.

Unlocking the Beauty and the Beast Realm and then Belle isn’t straightforward, but it’s worth it if you enjoy Beauty and the Beast. From here, you can increase your friendship levels with Belle and earn Beauty and the Beast-themed items.

