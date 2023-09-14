How to unlock the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Belle and the Beast are a package deal.

A woman holding a camera with the Beast in the background in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Belle and the Beast are two villagers you can unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While unlocking Belle is a pretty long process, unlocking the Beast is much easier because the process for unlocking them both is almost the same.

How to unlock the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To unlock the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must first unlock Belle. This requires you to unlock the Beauty and the Beast Realm, complete the Into the West Wing quest, and almost finish the A Prince in Disguise Quest.

After placing the Beast’s Castle in your Dreamlight Valley, you will automatically unlock Belle, and once you’ve done that, she will give you a few tasks, including:

  1. Go to the Beauty and the Beast Realm and give the Beast Belle’s note.
    • The note says Belle is happy in the Valley and wants the Beast to join her.
  2. Once you’ve given the Beast the note from Belle, you can welcome him into the Village.
  3. Lastly, talk to the Beast, and this will complete the A Prince in Disguise quest.
Woman pointing to the Beast at the fountain in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Once you’ve welcomed him, you can start increasing your friendship level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What to do once you’ve unlocked the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now that you have Belle and the Beast in your Dreamlight Valley, you can begin befriending them. As I like to earn coins to buy all the items from Scrooge’s shop every day, I like to make most of my companions take the mining profession.

That way, I can get more gems when I mine the rock nodes and earn more coins when I sell them. But if you prefer harvesting or fishing, you could choose those professions.

Related
What is the shimmering water pool in the mines in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
When does Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Enchanted Adventure update release?
Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap and details on all upcoming free updates

But as long as it’s a profession you use regularly, you can level Belle and the Beast in no time.

About the author
Hayley Andrews

Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.

More Stories by Hayley Andrews