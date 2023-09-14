Belle and the Beast are two villagers you can unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While unlocking Belle is a pretty long process, unlocking the Beast is much easier because the process for unlocking them both is almost the same.

How to unlock the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To unlock the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must first unlock Belle. This requires you to unlock the Beauty and the Beast Realm, complete the Into the West Wing quest, and almost finish the A Prince in Disguise Quest.

After placing the Beast’s Castle in your Dreamlight Valley, you will automatically unlock Belle, and once you’ve done that, she will give you a few tasks, including:

Go to the Beauty and the Beast Realm and give the Beast Belle’s note. The note says Belle is happy in the Valley and wants the Beast to join her. Once you’ve given the Beast the note from Belle, you can welcome him into the Village. Lastly, talk to the Beast, and this will complete the A Prince in Disguise quest.

Once you’ve welcomed him, you can start increasing your friendship level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What to do once you’ve unlocked the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now that you have Belle and the Beast in your Dreamlight Valley, you can begin befriending them. As I like to earn coins to buy all the items from Scrooge’s shop every day, I like to make most of my companions take the mining profession.

That way, I can get more gems when I mine the rock nodes and earn more coins when I sell them. But if you prefer harvesting or fishing, you could choose those professions.

But as long as it’s a profession you use regularly, you can level Belle and the Beast in no time.

