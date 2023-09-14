How to spend time with classic friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “Enchanted Adventure” update mostly focused on the arrival of Belle, the Beast, and a new Beauty and the Beast Realm, but it also brought a festive limited-time Star Path to tackle.

The Haunted Holiday Star Path is packed with items perfect for celebrating the spooky season. But to unlock these items, you’ll need to complete special duties associated with it.

As you work your way through the Star Path, you’ll eventually come across a task that asks you to “spend time with some classic friends.” There is no further information given on how to complete this task, so you might be stumped with which characters this refers to and what you need to do with them.

Which characters are classic friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To complete this task on the Haunted Holiday Star Path, you’ll need to hang out with one of the five classic Mickey & Friends characters for 15 minutes. This group includes Mickey Mouse himself plus four other characters who are iconic within the classic group.

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Goofy

Donald Duck

Scrooge McDuck

This task doesn’t grant you many tokens, but every token gets you closer to unlocking new rewards. Screenshot via Dot Esports

As long as your intended character is not scheduled to be sleeping, all you have to do to complete this task is find them around the valley and ask them to hang out. After doing so, you can either just stand around and wait for the task to be completed or get busy around the valley with them at your side.

Once 15 minutes have passed, this task will then be concluded, so you can collect 10 hard-earned lollipop tokens to spend on whatever items you desire from the Haunted Holiday Star Path.

