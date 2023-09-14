Who is exceptionally unexceptional in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Haunted Holiday Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley has more vague tasks than any of the previous paths, so it can be rather confusing to figure out what you are supposed to do to earn lollipop tokens.

One of the more confusing tasks you’ll come across in this Star Path asks you to find an exceptionally unexceptional villager you’ll then need to give gifts to. It’s easy to complete this task once you know who you’re looking for, but until you do, this may seem like a tricky endeavor.

How to give an exceptionally unexceptional villager a favorite gift in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To present an exceptionally unexceptional villager with their favorite gift in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to give Mirabel from Encanto one of her favorite things of the day five times in total. Since she will only have three favorite items each day, it will take at least two days for you to complete this task.

You can only complete this task by giving Mirabel her favorite items of the day, which can be viewed on the characters section of the collection page, so gifting her anything other than her desired items will not count toward completing this goal. Even though time travel is possible in Disney Dreamlignt Valley and can be used to try and finish this task faster, it is potentially game-breaking and should be avoided, so it’s best to wait and complete this task over two days instead of trying to finish it more quickly.

Mirabel needs five of her favorite gifts in total to complete this task. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In Encanto, Mirabel is the only member of the Madrigal family who does not have a special gift that gives her powers besides her abuela. Much of the film focuses on her struggle because of this before she ultimately accepts who she is and she is exceptionally unexceptional in comparison to the rest of her family, which is what the “give an exceptionally unexceptional villager a favorite gift” task is referencing.

You’ll earn 20 lollipop tokens after gifting Mirabel five of her favorite gifts, which can then be used to redeem items from the Haunted Holiday Star Path. Since this task is a more time-consuming one than most others, you’ll receive more tokens than most other tasks reward you with.

About the author