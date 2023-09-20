How to complete The Magic in Everything quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Are you ready to get to know your shadow twin better?

The Forgotten has had a tough journey throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley so far, but you can help them feel more at home by tackling “The Magic in Everything” quest.

Most of “The Magic in Everything” quest is fairly easy to complete, but there are a few trickier parts you might need help with to fully finish this quest and get to know The Forgotten better.

Disney Dreamlight Valley The Magic in Everything quest guide

“The Magic in Everything” is a quest tied to The Forgotten and helping them feel more comfortable and acquainted with the valley. There are two parts to this quest, which are to help take photos of The Forgotten’s interests around the valley and to set them up with a nice room.

How do you unlock The Magic in Everything quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You will unlock “The Magic in Everything” quest after completing the “Odds & Ends” quest, which follows immediately after finishing the initial main storyline of Disney Dreamlight Valley in “The Remembered” quest.

To actually receive “The Magic in Everything” quest, there are a few prerequisites you’ll want to keep in mind.

“The Magic in Everything” quest was released on Sept. 20, 2023 , but it might not become available to you until later. This quest will become available to you seven days after you first logged on following the Sept. 13 update . It will release at the exact time you first logged on, so only you will know exactly what time this might be since it will vary for most players. If you waited until near or on the Sept. 13 update to complete the “Odds & Ends” quest , you will have to wait seven days from when you completed it before “The Magic in Everything” quest will become available to you.

was released on , but it might not become available to you until later.

What is a cool yellow flower that only grows in the Forgotten Lands in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The yellow flower that exclusively grows in the shadowy Forgotten Lands biome is the Yellow Nasturtium. Snap a photo with this flower to complete the task.

It looks like a bundle of yellow flowers and is easy to find in this biome thanks to its bright color. Screenshot via Dot Esports

What is a neat bird with the darkest feathers in the valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The neat bird with the darkest feathers in the entire Dreamlight Valley is the Classic Raven, so look around the Forgotten Lands biome to find one. There are a few different Ravens flying around this biome, but only a photo with the Classic Raven will count, so you might have to wait a few days before it shows up.

If the Classic Raven is not out but you have previously befriended the critter, you can do a bit of a sneaky move and pose with your Classic Raven companion to snap a picture and mark the task complete.

You can check whether or not a Classic Raven is present in the Forgotten Lands biome by navigating to the collection sections followed by the “critters” page. From here, scroll until you find the Ravens and hover over the Classic one.

The Classic Raven is out on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Its schedule is mostly the same each day with one huge exception, so here is the official schedule for the Classic Raven that you’ll need to keep in mind to finish this quest.

Sunday: Flying around from 12pm to 12am.

Monday: The Classic Raven is out for the entire day.

Tuesday: This bird is not present.

Wednesday: The Classic Raven does not fly out to the biome.

Thursday: You can find the Classic Raven flying around all day.

Friday: The Classic Raven does not come out.

Saturday: This bird is active around the biome for the entire day.

Sadly, the Classic Raven was not out on the day the quest was released. Screenshot via Dot Esports

What is a giant skull off Dazzle Beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The giant skull just off the edge of Dazzle Beach is Skull Rock, a location you are likely fairly familiar with, especially if you have completed the “Between A Skull Rock and A Hard Place” quest. All you need to do is take a photo with it in the frame to mark off this part of the quest.

How to create a room for The Forgotten in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After taking all three photos, chat with The Forgotten about your progress and they will then ask if you can set them up with a nice room. To do this, head to any room in any of your houses and navigate to the furniture menu to fill the room with the requested items.

All of the items that are required for this quest will be marked with The Forgotten’s signature dark crown icon and will be located at the top of the furniture menu. The items you will need to use are:

Two Calm furniture assets

Two Elegant furniture assets

Three Black furniture assets

Three Purple furniture assets

Two Seating furniture assets

One Art furniture asset

Once all of the requirements have been met, return to The Forgotten again to chat and officially finish “The Magic in Everything” quest. You’ll be rewarded with three freshly baked batches of Cookies for your hard work.

