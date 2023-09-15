Where is the Dreamlight Library in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

As usual, you'll need Merlin's help for this one.

As you get to know Belle better in Disney Dreamlight Valley, she’ll ask for your help a few times, starting with her level two friendship quest called “Book Hunt.”

In this quest, you will need to visit the Dreamlight Libary with Belle, which is a location you might not be familiar with since it usually goes by another name.

Dreamlight Library location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Dreamlight Library is Merlin’s home, so it is located wherever you have the wizard set up in the valley. His home starts off in the west region of the Peaceful Meadow biome, but you may have moved it elsewhere since it can freely be placed in any biome.

Merlin’s home is located in the Frosted Heights biome in my valley, so the Dreamlight Libary is found there for me. But this will be different for each player depending on where you have him located.

Merlin's house is a tall tower with a moon and stars right above it.

You can check your map to see where each villager’s house is placed, but you can’t tell which house belongs to each villager from the map since they all have the same circle with a mouse on a house logo. This means you will need to wander the valley to locate it if you aren’t sure where you moved Merlin’s house to. But as long as the “Book Hunt” quest is active, Merlin’s home should appear highlighted on your map to make the process easier.

Other quests you encounter in Disney Dreamlight Valley will ask you to visit Merlin’s magical home, but they usually refer to it as either Merlin’s Library or Merlin’s House, which is why calling it the Dreamlight Library is a bit confusing. Now that you know his home may also be called this, it should be easier to tackle any other quests that arrive in the future that also call the wizard’s house the Dreamlight Library.

