How to complete villainy wears many masks task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Halloween has descended upon Disney Dreamlight Valley—no doubt thanks to the work of Jack Skellington—and there are many unique holiday tasks you can complete for rewards like “Villainy Wears Many Masks.”

Some of the Halloween tasks give you direct hints in their titles as to what you need to do, and while “Villainy Wears Many Masks” does somewhat point you in the right direction, it’s still rather vague. This is one of the simplest tasks to complete once you figure out what needs to be done, though, so here’s how you can check off the “Villainy Wears Many Masks” Dreamlight Duty.

How to complete the Disney Dreamlight Valley villainy wears many masks Dreamlight Duty

To complete “Villainy Wears Many Masks,” you need to have your character wear any mask. You can do this by opening your inventory, navigating to the wardrobe, and selecting a mask from the masks section.

While this task in itself is easy, the tough part will be whether or not you have a mask available to wear. There are currently only four masks that have ever been available to obtain in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so you might not be able to finish this task simply because you don’t have any of these masks.

Out of the four masks, one is permanently available for all players to obtain, but it will take quite a bit of work to unlock. Another rotates into the premium shop as part of a bundle and the last two were obtainable from a past Star Path.

The four masks are:

Donald Duck Mask Obtained from reaching level 10 friendship with Olaf and progressing through most of his “Olaf Presents…Dreamlight Valley” quest.

Snorkel Mask Purchased from the Island-Inspired Ensemble bundle in the premium shop for 1,750 Moonstones.

Plague Mask This was previously available on the fifth page of the Villains’ Star Path, so you can no longer get it.

Incredibles Super Mask This was previously obtainable on the third page of the Villains’ Star Path. You cannot obtain this mask anymore.



Your options are limited. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After you wear a mask for the “Villainy Wears Many Masks” Dreamlight Duty, you’ll be rewarded with a Purple Trick or Treater’s Bounty. This is a furniture version of the interactable candy buckets you hunt down for the “A 3-course Halloween meal!” task.

The 2023 version of the Halloween event will be live until Nov. 1, which is also how long you have to claim all of the rewards from the Haunted Holiday Star Path. So be sure to tackle all the spooky tasks before they come to an end if you’re hoping to unlock lots of new content.

