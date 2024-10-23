Disney Dreamlight Valley Trick or Treat Halloween event guide

Halloween has arrived in the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and if you’re up for the festivities, there’s plenty to tackle. To ensure you don’t miss out, you need to know everything included in the Trick or Treat Halloween event.

Most essential parts of this event are hidden and tough to find if you’re not familiar with them. This event has many exclusive rewards you can claim, but if you don’t know what needs to be done to earn them, you might accidentally miss out on these free goodies. Here’s a complete guide to the entire Trick or Treat Halloween event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Halloween Trick or Treat event guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Celebrate the spooky season to claim some epic rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Trick or Treat Halloween event in Disney Dreamlight Valley mainly revolves around collecting Candy as it appears and using it to cook, craft, and share with villagers. There are lots of specific tasks you can complete in this event, so here’s a complete breakdown of everything it entails.

How to start the Trick or Treat Halloween event in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There is no official way to start the Trick or Treat Halloween event, but the best way to get started is by heading to the Plaza biome to find some Candy. Candy is the most essential resource in this event, and although it’s not required for all tasks within it, it is a necessity for most of them. The best way to get going is to collect as much Candy as you can so you have options for how you start this event.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Trick or Treat Halloween quests

There are five event quests you can complete while the Halloween festivities are active. All of these quests are secret Dreamlight Duties listed in the Village section of your journal which can make finding and tracking them a bit tough.

All five duties are fairly straightforward to complete, but the Sugar Rush task works a bit differently. This task has three tiers, and you can unlock three different rewards as you progress through it. You have to eat quite a lot of sweet meals to finish this one, so I recommend using an Ancient Cooker if you have A Rift in Time to make this duty easier.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Trick or Treat Halloween crafting recipes

It’s not too costly to make, but you do need some of each type of Candy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is just one crafting recipe tied to the Halloween event. This recipe is Mickey’s Halloween Candy Bowl and requires you to collect all available types of Candy to craft it.

Name Materials Mickey’s Halloween Candy Bowl Two Green Candy

Two Purple Candy

Two Red Candy

Two Clay

The Trick or Treat event has plenty of other future items you can obtain, but they’re not craftable. All of the other future items are exclusively unlockable by completing the secret Dreamlight Duties in this event. There also might be some Halloween offerings in the Premium Shop each week, so be sure to check there too if you’re looking for more spooky items for your valley.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Trick or Treat Halloween event foraging items

Scour the Plaza biome frequently while the event is active. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three foraging items you can find during this event, all of which are essential to unlocking everything this event has to offer. These three items are Purple Candy, Red Candy, and Green Candy.

Item Found in Drops Location Purple Candy Purple Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty buckets One to three Candy Plaza Red Candy Orange Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty buckets One to three Candy Plaza Green Candy Green Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty buckets One to three Candy Plaza

Each type of bucket spawns just once in the Plaza on each day of the event. On Halloween, the spawn rate is boosted so the buckets spawn multiple times throughout the day to allow you to collect more of all three types of Candy.

All valley villagers also have Purple Candy, Red Candy, and Green Candy as their three favorite items of the day on Halloween. This makes Halloween a great day to boost your friendship with newly added villagers like Timon and Pumbaa, Mulan and Mushu, and Tiana, as long as you stock up on all types of Candy or grab lots of each on Oct. 31.

The 2024 installment of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Trick or Treat Halloween event runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1. This gives you just over a week to tackle all of the quests and activities it offers before it comes to an end.

If you aren’t able to complete all parts of this event before it ends, you can always try again next year since this event is an annual occurrence. It’s also possible to finish some parts of this event after it ends if you have the resources to do so, although it can be tricky to do this since Candy doesn’t spawn around the village anymore. Some tasks like Stockpiling Pumpkins and Villainy Wears Many Masks are quite easy to complete even when this event isn’t active though.

You need lots of Pumpkins for this event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you work your way through this event, be sure to also keep an eye on your progress in The Night Show Star Path. This event ends not long after the Trick or Treat Halloween event does, so it’s a good idea to work on both at the same time so you can get them out of the way to be ready for everything else the late 2024 Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap has in store.

