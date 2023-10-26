How to complete stockpiling pumpkins task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I hope you like gardening.

The player standing in a pumpkin field dressed in an Incredibles costume.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Halloween event is back for 2023, so if you missed out on the spooky festivities last year, then now is your chance to get to work on them with one of the more challenging tasks you’ll face being “Stockpiling Pumpkins.”

Most Disney Dreamlight Valley tasks become easy once you figure out what you need to do, but the “Stockpiling Pumpkins” duty is still quite a lot of work even after you’ve figured out what needs to be done to finish this Dreamlight Duty.

How to complete the Disney Dreamlight Valley stockpiling pumpkins Dreamlight Duty

To successfully finish the “Stockpiling Pumpkins” Halloween task, you need to plant and harvest a total of 100 pumpkins. However, this task is a bit particular as you must have all 100 pumpkins in your inventory at the same time for it to actually be completed.

The player standing with a watering can in front of a pumpkin field.
Pumpkins take four fours to grow and need to be watered twice during this time. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This means you cannot sell off some to then purchase more pumpkin seeds because this duty will only mark as compete if you have 100 pumpkins in your character’s inventory.

To actually get this many pumpkins, you’ll have to meet a few prerequisites first.

  • Pumpkin seeds can only be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands, so you’ll need to unlock this biome for 15,000 Dreamlight.
  • Goofy’s Stall needs to be upgraded at least once for pumpkin seeds to become purchasable, so you’ll need to spend 5,000 Star Coins to unlock the first upgrade.
  • Pumpkin seeds cost 275 Star Coins per seed, so you’ll need at least 27,500 Star Coins to purchase enough seeds for the 100 pumpkins. However, you’ll probably be able to spend less than this if you use a gardening buddy to gain extra pumpkins and through some bonus gardening events like the golden glow that lets you yield more than one crop from some spots.

Since pumpkins are by far the most profitable crop in all of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you might want to use this task as an opportunity to set up a pumpkin farm in the Forgotten Lands if you haven’t already. I set one up immediately after I unlocked this biome and it’s kept my Star Coin count consistently above 100,000 Star Coins with minimal effort since.

Related
What are Touch of Magic items in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Haunted Holiday Star Path duties and rewards, explained

Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 pumpkins, you’ll be rewarded with a pumpkin stack furniture item. This is one of my favorite decorations for all seasons, so it’s a pretty important task to complete if you’re hoping to unlock it.

You’ve got until Nov. 1 to finish this special Halloween Dreamlight Duty, so you can take your time building an epic pumpkin farm for it.

About the author
Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay