How to complete stockpiling pumpkins task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Halloween event is back for 2023, so if you missed out on the spooky festivities last year, then now is your chance to get to work on them with one of the more challenging tasks you’ll face being “Stockpiling Pumpkins.”

Most Disney Dreamlight Valley tasks become easy once you figure out what you need to do, but the “Stockpiling Pumpkins” duty is still quite a lot of work even after you’ve figured out what needs to be done to finish this Dreamlight Duty.

How to complete the Disney Dreamlight Valley stockpiling pumpkins Dreamlight Duty

To successfully finish the “Stockpiling Pumpkins” Halloween task, you need to plant and harvest a total of 100 pumpkins. However, this task is a bit particular as you must have all 100 pumpkins in your inventory at the same time for it to actually be completed.

Pumpkins take four fours to grow and need to be watered twice during this time. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This means you cannot sell off some to then purchase more pumpkin seeds because this duty will only mark as compete if you have 100 pumpkins in your character’s inventory.

To actually get this many pumpkins, you’ll have to meet a few prerequisites first.

Pumpkin seeds can only be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands , so you’ll need to unlock this biome for 15,000 Dreamlight.

can only be , so you’ll need to Goofy’s Stall needs to be upgraded at least once for pumpkin seeds to become purchasable, so you’ll need to spend 5,000 Star Coins to unlock the first upgrade.

needs to be so you’ll need to Pumpkin seeds cost 275 Star Coins per seed, so you’ll need at least 27,500 Star Coins to purchase enough seeds for the 100 pumpkins. However, you’ll probably be able to spend less than this if you use a gardening buddy to gain extra pumpkins and through some bonus gardening events like the golden glow that lets you yield more than one crop from some spots.

Since pumpkins are by far the most profitable crop in all of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you might want to use this task as an opportunity to set up a pumpkin farm in the Forgotten Lands if you haven’t already. I set one up immediately after I unlocked this biome and it’s kept my Star Coin count consistently above 100,000 Star Coins with minimal effort since.

Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 pumpkins, you’ll be rewarded with a pumpkin stack furniture item. This is one of my favorite decorations for all seasons, so it’s a pretty important task to complete if you’re hoping to unlock it.

You’ve got until Nov. 1 to finish this special Halloween Dreamlight Duty, so you can take your time building an epic pumpkin farm for it.

