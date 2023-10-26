How to complete a 3-course Halloween meal task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The 2023 rerun of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s mini-Halloween event has arrived with quite a few tasks for you to tackle including the “A 3-course Halloween meal!” Dreamlight Duty.

Although the name of this duty might make you think you need to cook some kind of recipe to successfully complete it, the actual process is much simpler, so here’s what you need to know to successfully finish the “A 3-course Halloween meal!” Halloween task.

How to complete the Disney Dreamlight Valley a three-course Halloween meal Dreamlight Duty

To complete the “A 3-course Halloween meal!” Dreamlight Duty, you’ll need to find different candy buckets around the valley and consume three different colors of candy you pick up from them.

You can find the Halloween candy buckets anywhere in the Plaza biome and you must find three different colors before you can complete this task.

The Halloween tasks are located in the “Village” section under “Dreamlight Duties.” Screenshot via Dot Esports

Each bucket you come across will have a few pieces of candy in it, and the color of each piece is associated with the color of the bucket. Because of this, it might take a while before you can find all three different colored baskets required to finish this challenge.

Only a few buckets will spawn around the Plaza each day, so if you don’t get all three colors on your first try then it might be a few days before you do. They won’t appear in any other biome, so make sure you scour every corner of the Plaza each day if you’re struggling to finish this task.

After you have found and consumed three different colors of candy, you’ll receive the Green Trick or Treater’s Bounty as a reward, which is a furniture item version of the green candy bucket. Once you claim this reward, the Dreamlight Duty will officially be completed.

The 2023 run of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Halloween event will be live until Nov. 1, so you’ve got until then to finish this task and all other Halloween-associated Dreamlight Duties. The Haunted Holiday Star Path will also end at this time, so be sure to work your way through those tasks to claim the rewards while you can.

