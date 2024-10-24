Candy is the most essential resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Trick or Treat Halloween event which means you need lots of it to navigate through it. There are three types of candy you need to know how to get: Red, Purple, and Green.

Recommended Videos

Tracking down these items can be tricky since most parts of the festive Halloween event are secret and left for you to discover yourself. It’s tough to make any progress without these items though, so here’s how to get Red, Purple, and Green Candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Red Candy in DDV

Head to the Plaza biome to find them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Red Candy exclusively drops from Orange Candy Buckets in the Plaza biome. One orange bucket spawns each day for you to open and it may drop anywhere from one to three candies for you to collect. This is the trickiest type of candy to get since you’ll likely be looking for Red Candy Buckets to match the color of the candy, but these don’t exist. Instead, you can only acquire Red Candy from orange ones.

How to get Purple Candy in DDV

They look more blue than purple to me, but it’s the same candy either way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Purple Candy drops from Purple Candy Buckets that spawn in the Plaza region. These buckets are listed as purple, but they do have a bit of a blue tint to them which can make finding the right bucket confusing. There are no blue buckets that spawn, so if you see one that looks blue to you, you’ve found a bucket that drops Purple Candy.

One Purple Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty bucket spawns in the Plaza each day. Each bucket you open may drop one, two, or three Purple Candy for you to collect, so the amount you can acquire each day may vary.

How to get Green Candy in DDV

Keep an eye out for the sparkling buckets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Green Candy by opening up Green Candy Buckets around the Plaza biome. Just like the other two types of candy, only one bucket spawns each day and it may reward you with anywhere from one to three candies.

Halloween spawn rates

On Halloween, the spawn rate for Red Candy, Purple Candy, and Green Candy is boosted to make gathering all three much easier. For the entirety of Oct. 31, the Orange Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty buckets, Purple Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty buckets, and Green Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty buckets spawn around the Plaza biome more frequently. This is the best time to stock up on all three types of candy before the event ends.

All valley villagers also have the three types of candy as their favorite daily items for the entire day in celebration of the Trick or Treat Halloween event. It’s a good idea to stock up on plenty of candy you can use to boost your friendship with newer characters like Timon and Pumbaa on this day.

How to find Candy Buckets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All three types of Candy Buckets exclusively spawn in the Plaza biome. Although this region is pretty small, they can still be rather tricky to find. There are a couple of ways you can make finding them easier.

The overall best way to find Candy Buckets around the Plaza is by using Furniture mode. This mode gives you an overview of the entire region and makes it much easier to check behind and around all the corners in this area. You can scan the entire biome much more quickly and thoroughly this way.

This one blended right in with my decorations so I kept missing it while hunting for candy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next best way to find the Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty buckets in the area is by traversing around the area yourself and peeking behind all buildings and furniture you have placed in the biome. If you use this method, you may want to consume food to glide around more quickly, perhaps with wings if you prefer flying.

In most other events, special items can spawn throughout various biomes. This is not the case for the Halloween Trick or Treat event though, so you’ll only ever come across the Candy Buckets you’re after in the Plaza biome.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy