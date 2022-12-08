How to make Pumpkin Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Pumpkin Soup recipe guide

Two of the ingredients are difficult to get.

Thanks to the many exciting tasks you can do, there’s almost never a dull moment when it comes to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

This is especially true when it comes to cooking. But with over 160 unique recipes to choose from, the task of choosing which dish to make can be a difficult one.

If you’re feeling festive then there isn’t a much better recipe to choose from than the tasty four-star dish Pumpkin Soup. If you’re interested in making this dish for yourself, you’ll be able to consume it for 1,431 energy or sell it for over 1,500 Star Coins.

Here’s how to make Pumpkin Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Pumpkin Soup

Being a four-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley means Pumpkin Soup will require four unique ingredients to cook. Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

One Pumpkin

One Ginger

One Milk

One of any vegetable

Pumpkin, the most important ingredient for Pumpkin Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley, is the most difficult to acquire. You can only get your hands on Pumpkin after unlocking the Forgotten Lands, which will require 15,000 Deamlight.

Once done, you’ll need to repair Goofy’s Stall for 5,000 Star Coins, and only then can you purchase Pumpkin.

Next up is Ginger, which will be easy to get your hands on now that you’ve unlocked the Forgotten Lands. Ginger can be found all over the zone by foraging wild plants.

Milk can be easily purchased from Chez Remy for 230 Star Coins. Chez Remy will be set up in your Valley after you’ve gone to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and completed Remy’s quest line. You’ll unlock Milk as well as other ingredients after finishing Remy’s quest, “A Restaurant Makeover,” which can be done after Chez Remy has been set up.

As for the final ingredient for Pumpkin Soup, you can purchase most vegetables or their seeds from any of Goofy’s Stalls located in every biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But be aware that if you choose the seeds you’ll have to wait a while for your plant to grow.

Once you’ve gathered all four ingredients, toss them all into a pot along with one Coal and you’ll have yourself some delicious Pumpkin Soup in no time. This dish is a great way to earn some extra Star Coins or it can be consumed for energy if you’re in a pinch.