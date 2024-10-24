Disney Dreamlight Valley is celebrating the spooky season with a big Halloween-themed event you can complete for rewards. One of the essential duties you need to finish in this event is Trick or Treat.

All of the Halloween Trick or Treat event quests are secret and don’t give you any information about what needs to be done beyond the name of the Dreamlight Duty itself. This can make completing them quite tricky, but you need to navigate through it if you want to earn all of the available rewards, so here’s how to complete Trick or Treat in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Disney Dreamlight Valley Trick or Treat Dreamlight Duty

Share some candy with your villagers to finish this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Trick or Treat Dreamlight Duty for the Halloween event, you need to give a total of 10 different villagers candy. You must give 10 unique villagers candy to finish this task. This means giving multiple candies to the same character will not yield any progress in this task which can make it a bit of a tricky one to finish.

There are four types of candy you can give villagers for this quest. You can use Red Candy, Purple Candy, and Green Candy from the Candy Buckets that spawn in the Plaza during the Trick or Treat Halloween event or freshly cooked plain Candy you make yourself. The villagers won’t know the difference and progress is made in this task either way, so you can use whichever method works best for you.

Item Image How to get Red Candy Opening Orange Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty buckets. Purple Candy Opening Purple Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty buckets. Green Candy Opening Green Trick-or-Treater’s Bounty buckets. Candy Can be cooked at a cooking station using one Sweet.

If you want to make your own Candy for this task, you can use any type of Sweet to make it which means this a very flexible recipe to cook. All of the Sweets that can be used to cook regular Candy are as follows.

Agave

Cocoa Bean

Sugarcane

Vanilla

Cooking your own Candy for this task is the easiest and most efficient way to get it done, especially since you need the specific colored event candy for other tasks. The process for obtaining each one of the ingredients you can use to make candy is different, so here’s a breakdown of how you can acquire each one.

Ingredient Image How to get Agave Can be found growing in the wild around the Glittering Dune biome. This includes The Oasis, The Plains, The Wastes, and The Borderlands areas. You can only access this island to unlock Agave if you have the A Rift in Time DLC. Cocoa Bean Can be harvested from six Cacao Trees around your valley. Four of these trees start off in the Sunlit Plateau biome and two start off in the Glade of Trust region. They can be moved anywhere, so you may have placed them elsewhere. Look for the fruit icon on your map to track them down. Sugarcane Can be grown using Sugarcane Seeds. You may come across these seeds randomly while doing activities around the valley, but you can also always purchase them from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach for five Star Coins. He also sometimes sells already-grown Sugarcane for 29 Star Coins. Vanilla Can be found growing in the wild around the Sunlit Plateau biome. A few Vanilla can also be picked from The Lion King Realm.

After you have 10 candies ready to be given away, you can choose any of your valley villagers to gift them to. Select the “I have something to give you!” option when chatting with any villager to give them this item.

You might want to keep a list of who you’ve given candy to since you won’t gain further progress in this task unless you gift this dish to characters who have not yet received it. Another way you can keep track is by gifting candy to characters in the order they appear in the collection menu. This is an easy way to ensure you don’t accidentally gift the same villager candy multiple times.

Once 10 unique villagers have received candy, you’ll officially complete the Trick or Treat Halloween task and unlock a Mickey Mouse Pumpkin as a reward for your efforts. The Halloween event is live only until Nov. 1, so be sure to tackle all the other spooky tasks like A 3-Course Halloween Meal and Sugar Rush while you can. Make sure you’re also keeping an eye on The Night Show Star Path event since it ends shortly afterward too.

