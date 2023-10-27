How to complete sugar rush task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You'll probably need to see a dentist after this.

The player standing in front of Candy scattered on the ground in the Plaza.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

There is a collection of Halloween-themed tasks you can progress through to earn festive rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the tasks you’ll come across is “Sugar Rush.”

Completing the “Sugar Rush” task will grant you three of the best rewards you’ll find across the entire Halloween event. Here’s what you need to know to successfully complete this Dreamlight Duty.

How to complete the Disney Dreamlight Valley sugar rush Dreamlight Duty

To finish the “Sugar Rush” Halloween Dreamlight Duty, you’ll have to consume a total of 45 Candy. This Candy can be some you already had lying around or it can be some you freshly cooked up just for this task.

Candy is very easy to cook and just requires one sweet, which can be one Sugarcane, one Vanilla, or one Cocoa Bean.

There are three tiers to the “Sugar Rush” task, so to fully finish it, 45 Candy is required. But you’ll also earn rewards at 15 Candy and 30 Candy.

  • The first level will be completed when you eat 15 Candy.
    • Reward: Happy Jack-O’-Lantern
  • The second level will be completed when you eat 30 Candy.
    • Reward: Mischievous Jack-O’-Lantern
  • The third level will be completed when you eat 45 Candy.
    • Reward: Friendly Jack-O’-Lantern

You can use any kind of Candy to complete this task, which includes regular Candy or a fancier option like Mint Candy. But if you are cooking it up yourself, be sure to do so anywhere other than in Chez Remy’s.

Cooking in the restaurant has a much longer animation thanks to Remy appearing to cook with you. This might not seem like much of a hindrance at first, but over time, your progress will be drastically slowed down, which will make cooking 45 Candy a very lengthy process.

If you’re also working on the Haunted Holiday Star Path, keep in mind this Halloween task is completely different from the give different villagers a sugar rush task and both have very different requirements for completion.

