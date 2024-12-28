Where to find Peridot in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mining for Peridot in Disney Dreamlight Valley is both rewarding and straightforward—provided you know where to look. This vibrant green gem is perfect for crafting, gifting, and selling for Star Coins, and it’s relatively easy to find. Here’s everything you need to know about locating and using Peridot in your valley.

Peridot locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s off to work we go! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Peridot can be found in specific biomes by mining ore rocks with your trusty Pickaxe.

Biome Game Peaceful Meadow Base Game Dazzle Beach Base Game The Grasslands A Rift in Time DLC The Promenade A Rift in Time DLC

Keep an eye out for black ore rocks studded with light green gems—these are a telltale sign that Peridot is waiting to be mined. Every ore rock with this visual marker guarantees at least one Peridot, with a chance of also finding the rarer Shiny Peridot. That’s not to say you shouldn’t mine rocks that don’t have these inclusions. Mine every ore rock in each of the biomes listed above for the best chances at finding Peridots in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to maximize your mining efforts

Mining for Peridot can be even more productive if you enlist a villager with the Mining role to join you. You can choose a role for each villager when they hit level two, and you can check which roles you gave them by interacting with them or going into the villager collection in your menu.

When you pair up with a mining buddy, they always drop extra gems or crafting materials with each mined rock. If you’re working on specific crafting recipes or friendship quests, this method ensures you’ll gather materials more quickly.

Selling and gifting Peridot

Forbidden click-clacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Peridot is a fantastic gem to sell or gift. Shiny Peridot is your best bet if your goal is to earn Star Coins quickly. But gifting either variant will provide a significant friendship boost if you just want to build relationships with your favorite villagers. Here’s what you need to know about its value in either case:

Gem Type Sell Price Friendship Points Peridot 200 Star Coins 600 Points Shiny Peridot 800 Star Coins 600 Points

Crafting with Peridot

Peridot is included in several crafting recipes. Here’s a handy table of what you can create using this ore so you know when you’ll need to replenish your stash:

Recipe Name Ingredients Needed Fireworks Mount 3 Evergem,

1 Coal Ore,

1 Electric Power

1 Blue Zircon

1 Peridot Green Light High Beach Torch 5 Softwood

5 Fiber

3 Sand

1 Peridot Green Light Low Beach Torch 5 Softwood

5 Fiber

3 Sand

1 Peridot Mining Training Manual 2 Topaz

2 Aquamarine

2 Peridot

5000 Dreamlight

Quest objectives involving Peridot

Peridot is also used in several quests. Completing these quests will help you progress in the game while building friendships and unlocking unique rewards.

Quest Name Quest Giver Peridot Requirement A Daily Regime Mulan (Friendship Level 2) Collect six Peridot by mining Hakuna Matata Simba (Friendship Level 2) Trade five Peridot for the Relaxing Oasis The Missing Prince Ariel (Friendship Level 3) Deliver five Peridot to Scrooge McDuck

As well as Peridot gems, you can find Opal and other precious stones around your valley. Be on the lookout and be sure to put a few of each in your storage for a rainy day!

