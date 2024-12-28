Forgot password
An ore rock with Peridot inclusions in DDV.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Where to find Peridot in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Use these light green gems to complete quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Published: Dec 27, 2024 10:04 pm

Mining for Peridot in Disney Dreamlight Valley is both rewarding and straightforward—provided you know where to look. This vibrant green gem is perfect for crafting, gifting, and selling for Star Coins, and it’s relatively easy to find. Here’s everything you need to know about locating and using Peridot in your valley.

Peridot locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mining Peridot in DDV.
It’s off to work we go! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Peridot can be found in specific biomes by mining ore rocks with your trusty Pickaxe.

BiomeGame
Peaceful MeadowBase Game
Dazzle BeachBase Game
The GrasslandsA Rift in Time DLC
The PromenadeA Rift in Time DLC

Keep an eye out for black ore rocks studded with light green gems—these are a telltale sign that Peridot is waiting to be mined. Every ore rock with this visual marker guarantees at least one Peridot, with a chance of also finding the rarer Shiny Peridot. That’s not to say you shouldn’t mine rocks that don’t have these inclusions. Mine every ore rock in each of the biomes listed above for the best chances at finding Peridots in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to maximize your mining efforts

Mining for Peridot can be even more productive if you enlist a villager with the Mining role to join you. You can choose a role for each villager when they hit level two, and you can check which roles you gave them by interacting with them or going into the villager collection in your menu.

When you pair up with a mining buddy, they always drop extra gems or crafting materials with each mined rock. If you’re working on specific crafting recipes or friendship quests, this method ensures you’ll gather materials more quickly.

Selling and gifting Peridot

The collection of Dreamlight Valley gems in DDV.
Forbidden click-clacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Peridot is a fantastic gem to sell or gift. Shiny Peridot is your best bet if your goal is to earn Star Coins quickly. But gifting either variant will provide a significant friendship boost if you just want to build relationships with your favorite villagers. Here’s what you need to know about its value in either case:

Gem TypeSell PriceFriendship Points
Peridot200 Star Coins600 Points
Shiny Peridot800 Star Coins600 Points

Crafting with Peridot

Peridot is included in several crafting recipes. Here’s a handy table of what you can create using this ore so you know when you’ll need to replenish your stash:

Recipe NameIngredients Needed
Fireworks Mount3 Evergem,
1 Coal Ore,
1 Electric Power
1 Blue Zircon
1 Peridot
Green Light High Beach Torch5 Softwood
5 Fiber
3 Sand
1 Peridot
Green Light Low Beach Torch5 Softwood
5 Fiber
3 Sand
1 Peridot
Mining Training Manual2 Topaz
2 Aquamarine
2 Peridot
5000 Dreamlight

Quest objectives involving Peridot

Peridot is also used in several quests. Completing these quests will help you progress in the game while building friendships and unlocking unique rewards.

Quest NameQuest GiverPeridot Requirement
A Daily RegimeMulan (Friendship Level 2)Collect six Peridot by mining
Hakuna MatataSimba (Friendship Level 2)Trade five Peridot for the Relaxing Oasis
The Missing PrinceAriel (Friendship Level 3)Deliver five Peridot to Scrooge McDuck

As well as Peridot gems, you can find Opal and other precious stones around your valley. Be on the lookout and be sure to put a few of each in your storage for a rainy day!

