Where to find Peridot in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mining for Peridot in Disney Dreamlight Valley is both rewarding and straightforward—provided you know where to look. This vibrant green gem is perfect for crafting, gifting, and selling for Star Coins, and it’s relatively easy to find. Here’s everything you need to know about locating and using Peridot in your valley.
Table of contents
Peridot locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Peridot can be found in specific biomes by mining ore rocks with your trusty Pickaxe.
|Biome
|Game
|Peaceful Meadow
|Base Game
|Dazzle Beach
|Base Game
|The Grasslands
|A Rift in Time DLC
|The Promenade
|A Rift in Time DLC
Keep an eye out for black ore rocks studded with light green gems—these are a telltale sign that Peridot is waiting to be mined. Every ore rock with this visual marker guarantees at least one Peridot, with a chance of also finding the rarer Shiny Peridot. That’s not to say you shouldn’t mine rocks that don’t have these inclusions. Mine every ore rock in each of the biomes listed above for the best chances at finding Peridots in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to maximize your mining efforts
Mining for Peridot can be even more productive if you enlist a villager with the Mining role to join you. You can choose a role for each villager when they hit level two, and you can check which roles you gave them by interacting with them or going into the villager collection in your menu.
When you pair up with a mining buddy, they always drop extra gems or crafting materials with each mined rock. If you’re working on specific crafting recipes or friendship quests, this method ensures you’ll gather materials more quickly.
Selling and gifting Peridot
Peridot is a fantastic gem to sell or gift. Shiny Peridot is your best bet if your goal is to earn Star Coins quickly. But gifting either variant will provide a significant friendship boost if you just want to build relationships with your favorite villagers. Here’s what you need to know about its value in either case:
|Gem Type
|Sell Price
|Friendship Points
|Peridot
|200 Star Coins
|600 Points
|Shiny Peridot
|800 Star Coins
|600 Points
Crafting with Peridot
Peridot is included in several crafting recipes. Here’s a handy table of what you can create using this ore so you know when you’ll need to replenish your stash:
|Recipe Name
|Ingredients Needed
|Fireworks Mount
|3 Evergem,
1 Coal Ore,
1 Electric Power
1 Blue Zircon
1 Peridot
|Green Light High Beach Torch
|5 Softwood
5 Fiber
3 Sand
1 Peridot
|Green Light Low Beach Torch
|5 Softwood
5 Fiber
3 Sand
1 Peridot
|Mining Training Manual
|2 Topaz
2 Aquamarine
2 Peridot
5000 Dreamlight
Quest objectives involving Peridot
Peridot is also used in several quests. Completing these quests will help you progress in the game while building friendships and unlocking unique rewards.
|Quest Name
|Quest Giver
|Peridot Requirement
|A Daily Regime
|Mulan (Friendship Level 2)
|Collect six Peridot by mining
|Hakuna Matata
|Simba (Friendship Level 2)
|Trade five Peridot for the Relaxing Oasis
|The Missing Prince
|Ariel (Friendship Level 3)
|Deliver five Peridot to Scrooge McDuck
As well as Peridot gems, you can find Opal and other precious stones around your valley. Be on the lookout and be sure to put a few of each in your storage for a rainy day!
Published: Dec 27, 2024 10:04 pm