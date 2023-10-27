How to complete trick or treat task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is celebrating the spooky season with a couple of special Halloween-themed tasks you can complete for rewards like the “Trick or Treat” Dreamlight Duty.

Most of the Halloween tasks are very vague about what needs to be done, which means all you have to work with is the title of the Dreamlight Duty itself. This can make completing them quite tricky, but you’ll certainly want to know what you need to do to complete the “Trick or Treat” Dreamlight Duty so you can claim a free Halloween reward for your efforts.

How to complete the Disney Dreamlight Valley trick or treat Dreamlight Duty

To complete the “Trick or Treat” Dreamlight Duty for Halloween, you’ll have to give 10 different villagers Candy. Each of the villagers needs to be a different one who has not yet received candy from you. Otherwise, you won’t make any progress on this task.

You can either pick up and gift Candy from the candy buckets scattered around your Plaza for the “A 3-course Halloween meal!” task or you can cook up some Candy yourself. The villagers won’t know the difference, so you can use whichever method works best for you.

The buckets give you lots of Candy, so it’s probably easiest to just gift it to your villagers. Screenshot via Dot Esports

To cook Candy, all you need is one of any sweet, which can be one Vanilla, one Sugarcane, or one Cocoa Bean. You’ll also have to consume one Coal Ore to cook and you can create this dish at any cooking station around the valley.

After you have accumulated 10 Candies to give away, you can choose any of the villagers to give them to. You might want to keep a list of who you’ve given Candy to, though, since you won’t gain further progress in this task unless you gift this dish to characters who have not yet received it from you.

Once 10 unique villagers have received Candy, you’ll officially complete the “Trick or Treat” Halloween task and unlock a Mickey Mouse Pumpkin. The Halloween event is only live until Nov. 1, so be sure to tackle all the spooky tasks while you can and to finish up the Haunted Holiday Star Path before it also comes to an end alongside the event.

