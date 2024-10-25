Harvesting is one of the most essential tasks you need to perform in Star Path events in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the trickier harvesting duties you’ll face in The Night Show Star Path tasks you with picking some crunchy red fruit.

Recommended Videos

There are lots of unique fruits around the valley which means it can be tough to determine which one you’re searching for in this task. You also might know exactly what fruit you need but not where to find it which means this task may have you stuck. It’s an essential one to get done if you want to progress, so here’s how to pick some crunchy red fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is crunchy red fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Find your Apple Trees and start harvesting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The crunchy red fruit you need to pick in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Apples. There are lots of other red fruits you might consider to be crunchy around the valley, but only this one counts for The Night Show Star Path task that asks you to gather them.

Pick some crunchy red fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To complete the pick some crunchy red fruit task, you need to harvest a total of 50 Apples. You can’t harvest this many right away, so fully completing this task takes time.

Each Apple Tree has three Apples available to harvest at a time. Once all three have been picked, it takes 20 minutes for more to grow. This means there are only 15 Apples available for you to harvest at a time, so fully finishing this task takes at least four rounds of Apple picking.

As you’re preparing to harvest Apples for this task, make sure you invite a valley villager to hang out with you. Having a friend who specializes in harvesting at your side means you’ll acquire extra Apples as you go. Any Apples found by your companion won’t count for the Star Path task, but it’s still worth having a friend help you so you can gain extra Apples to cook with or sell for Star Coins.

Where to find Apple Trees in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are five Apple Trees growing in your valley. Three of them start off in the Plaza biome and the other two begin placed in the Forgotten Lands biome. Like all other fruit trees and buses, Apple Trees can freely be moved anywhere around the valley—which means there’s a decent chance you moved yours elsewhere.

If you’re not sure where your Apple Trees are located, look for the fruit icon on your map. All fruit trees and bushes are marked with the same icon so you can easily track them down. You’ll have to visit all fruit icon spots around your village until you find the Apple Trees you’re after since there’s no way to determine what fruit plant is placed where without visiting it yourself.

Each tree only has three Apples which means their appearance can be deceiving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Apple Trees are medium-sized trees with long brown trunks, deep green foliage, and plenty of ripe red Apples. No other fruit tree looks like them, so it’s fairly easy to tell them apart once you recall where you placed them.

Completing this task gets you 10 Tokens to spend in The Night Show Star Path event. This isn’t much, but harvesting Apples is fairly low effort, so it’s certainly worth doing. If you’re looking for ways to earn more Tokens so you can save up for the bigger rewards like the Loungefly items, some other tasks worth completing are chatting with an adventurer and investor, opening some memories, and getting some quality time with your neighbors.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy