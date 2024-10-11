The Night Show Star Path has plenty of unique quests you can complete to claim epic rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Many of these duties are designed as riddles you have to solve, like the “get some quality time with your neighbors” task.

Most duties in this event are fairly easy to finish once you fully understand what your goal is. This one is a lot easier than you’d expect, so here’s how to get some quality time with your neighbors in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Get some quality time with your neighbors in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

You can hang out with any villager in the valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the get some quality time with your neighbors task for The Night Show Star Path event in Disney Dreamight Valley, you need to hang out with a villager for a total of 10 minutes. Most Star Path duties ask you to find one specific villager or item, but this one is a lot more open-ended—you can complete it by hanging out with any character.

I chose Mike from the Monsters, Inc. Realm for this task since I’m almost done maximizing my friendship with him. But any villager you’ve recruited works for this task as long as you’ve progressed far enough to hang out with them.

While working on this task, you can do tasks associated with the villagers’ assigned role, complete quest tasks, or work on anything else that needs to be done around the village—or, you can do absolutely nothing. As long as you have a character at your side, you’ll make steady progress for this task regardless of what you choose to do.

The task page doesn’t always update right away, so even if it doesn’t look like your time is progressing, make sure you wait a full 10 minutes anyway.

Bring a villager along while you work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to hang out with villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To hang out with a villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to unlock them as a resident, reach level two friendship with them, assign them a role, and ask them to hang out. There are quite a few steps to this process, so here’s a breakdown of how to make it happen.

Unlock a character. The process for unlocking every character looks different, but there are three main ways you can unlock new villagers: Open a Realm door to rescue villagers like Mulan and Mushu or Timon and Pumbaa. Find a secret item around the valley like the Matryoshka Dolls for Jack Skellington Access new biomes to free characters in the area like Gaston in the Glittering Dunes.

The process for unlocking every character looks different, but there are three main ways you can unlock new villagers: Reach level two friendship. You can’t hang out with any villager until you’ve reached level two friendship with them. Having daily discussions and gifting favorite items of the day is the best way to quickly level up with villagers.

You can’t hang out with any villager until you’ve reached level two friendship with them. Having daily discussions and gifting favorite items of the day is the best way to quickly level up with villagers. Assign the villager a role. Once you reach level two friendship, you have to choose a role for the character before you can hang out with them. The roles you can choose from are: Mining: The villager may find additional gems and minerals while mining with you. Foraging: The villager may find additional fruit and wild crops while foraging with you. Fishing: The villager may catch additional fish while fishing with you. Digging: The villager may dig up additional items while digging with you. Gardening: The villager may harvest additional crops while gardening with you. Timebending (If you have A Rift in Time): The villager may find additional timebending treasures while timebending with you.

Once you reach level two friendship, you have to choose a role for the character before you can hang out with them. The roles you can choose from are: Ask a character to hang out. Walk up to any villager you have level two or higher friendship with and select the “Let’s hang out!” dialogue option. It’s usually the third option down unless you have some active quests with the character.

Grab a friend and get to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Completing this task is fairly easy once you know what needs to be done for it and it gets you a pretty decent reward for doing so. You earn 15 Tokens to spend on the Star Path event which is a pretty good amount you can either use to buy something new right away or save up for more expensive rewards.

