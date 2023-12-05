How to get and use the Matryoshka Dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley loves a good scavenger hunt, and The Pumpkin King Returns update added a rather tough one relating to some Matryoshka Dolls you can find scattered around the valley.

These mysterious dolls are key to unlocking a new resident for your valley, but how you can go about actually finding and using them isn’t really explained. Here’s what you need to do to get the Matryoshka Dolls and use them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What do the Matryoshka Dolls do in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Matryoshka Dolls can be placed into a special tree in the Forgotten Lands to unlock Jack Skellington. There are four different dolls you will find scattered around the valley.

How to get the Matryoshka Dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To obtain the Matryoshka Dolls, you’ll need to wander around the valley and pick them up as you find them. They can appear anywhere in the main valley as long as you are outside around the biomes.

All Matryoshka Dolls locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All four of the Matryoshka Dolls spawn in a different random location for every player. But the first doll appears in the Plaza for all players, so this is the best spot to start your search.

For me, the first doll was almost at the center of the Plaza, sitting on the ground.

You’ll find all the dolls sitting around the valley on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next doll I found was in the Sunlit Plateau biome. This Matryoshka Doll was sitting in the southern region of the biome near the ramp leading up to the Forgotten Lands biome.

Be wary of tall grass as these dolls can easily hide among it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

My next Matryoshka Doll was well hidden behind some furnishings I placed in the Frosted Heights biome. This doll was sitting to the left of the talking portal you may have previously visited to unlock Olaf.

Check behind all your furnishings carefully. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fourth and final doll was sitting in the northwest corner of the Forest of Valor biome. This one was fairly close to the ramp leading up to the Frosted Heights biome.

Now you can get to recruiting Jack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use the Matryoshka Dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have obtained all four Matryoshka Dolls, head to the Forgotten Lands biome to look for a massive tree with a pumpkin carved into the bottom region of the trunk. You can visit this tree at any point during the hunt to drop off the dolls or you can instead wait until you’ve collected them all.

The pumpkin king will soon arrive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with this tree to place each of the Matryoshka Dolls into it. You can place them inside in any order and as soon as all four have been given to the tree, a cutscene will play as Jack Skellington arrives in your valley.