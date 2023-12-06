The Pumpkin King is here, with a new Dream Style for us to earn.

Rewards for maxing friendships with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s titular characters have always felt special, and with Jack Skellington’s recent addition, players have another friendship to work for and a new level 10 reward up for grabs. If you’re wondering where to start, you’re definitely at the right place.

With the Pumpkin King Returns update, Disney Dreamlight Valley is finally out of early access, and to celebrate, Developer Gameloft has added tons of new content, including the Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington. As usual, the new character brings new friendship quests to complete and rewards to earn. But first, you’ve got to unlock him.

How to unlock Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tall and creepy, just the way we remember him from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Image via Gameloft

To get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley, make sure you update the game first. Then, you’ll need to track down four Matryoshka Dolls scattered across the Valley. When you pick up the first doll, it’ll start the Something Comes A’Knocking quest, which is a friendship quest for Merlin.

Once you collect all four dolls, you’ll need to find a special tree in the Forgotten Lands biome. This tree will have a pumpkin carved on its body, so it’s rather easy to recognize. Like the dolls, the tree spawns in a random location, so keep looking until you find it. We have a more detailed guide to unlock Jack Skellington, so make sure to check it out in case of any trouble.

Placing all four dolls in the tree will instantly unlock Jack Skellington, and you’ll be able to interact with him after that. After a brief conversation, you’ll be tasked with building a house for him in the Valley, and after doing so, you can start working on building your friendship level to get the level 10 Reward.

How to get Jack Skellington’s level 10 Reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Like all other characters, you’ll have to slowly build your friendship level with Jack Skellington to unlock rewards. You can increase the level by completing quests related to him, gifting him items, and interacting with him.

You can unlock Jack Skellington’s Santa Claus style at level 10. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 10 friendship levels, and each level comes with a reward. Here’s a list of all the rewards you can get from Jack Skellington according to the level.