How to make Grilled Koi Gyro in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Grilled Koi Gyro is a five-star entrée that brings a satisfying mix of flavors to your table in Disney Dreamlight Valley. With its tender Koi filling and a hint of spice, this dish is perfect for showing off your culinary skills.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about crafting this delicious meal and adding it to your Storybook Vale meals collection:

Grilled Koi Gyro ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Big cook, little cook! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ingredient Where to Find It Cost Growing Time Koi Found by fishing in white pools in The Bind. Free N/A Wheat Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow or Ancient’s Landing. Wheat Seed: 1 Star Coin each

Wheat: 3 Star Coins each 1 minute Cucumber Goofy’s Stall in Frosted Heights. Can also be purchased fully grown. Cucumber Seed: 40 Star Coins each

Cucumber: 239 Star Coins each 1 hour and 15 minutes Olives Harvested from Olive Trees in Mythopia. Each harvest yields 4 Olives. Free Regrows in 30 minutes Any Spice Found growing wild. Free Varies

Gathering the ingredients

Koi

The Koi in DDV are really pretty! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Koi can be caught while fishing in The Bind, one of the biomes in The Storybook Vale. You’ll want to watch for white ripples in the water, as these indicate the best spots to catch Koi. If white ripples aren’t appearing, get rid of the current ripples by catching the fish there and wait for new ripples to spawn.

Wheat

Goofy always coming in clutch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wheat is one of the easiest ingredients to source. In the base game, it can be grown from Wheat Seeds purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow once the stall has been upgraded for the first time. If you don’t have time to plant seeds, check the Peaceful Meadow stall for grown Wheat, which is occasionally sold for 3 Star Coins.

Cucumber

I cleaned up this area just for the screenshot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cucumbers can be grown from Cucumber Seeds purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights. These seeds become available after the initial repair of the stall, though fully grown Cucumbers can sometimes be purchased for 239 Star Coins each.

Olives

One of my favorite areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Olives can be harvested from Olive Trees found in Mythopia. Each tree yields four Olives per harvest, and the fruit regenerates every thirty minutes. You can relocate Olive Trees closer to your main house to make harvesting easier.

Any Spice

When Storybook was first released, I couldn’t find these anywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The game offers a variety of spices, but two stand out as particularly efficient choices. Cumin, found in Ancient’s Landing, is one of the cheapest spices, selling for just 15 Star Coins. Another option is Salt Crystals, which can be collected while fishing in open water anywhere in Everafter.



How to cook Grilled Koi Gyro

Making a meal with my favorite rat! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, head to your nearest cooking station to prepare the dish. Add Koi, Wheat, Cucumber, Olives, and Any Spice to your cooking pot to create this five-star entrée. Once cooked, it’ll be added to your Storybook Vale meals collection, and you can proudly serve or sell it as needed.

You can sell Grilled Koi Gyro, feed it to Ravens in the Forgotten Lands, gift it to your villagers, or have your avatar eat it to regain Energy.

Grilled Koi Gyro stats

Category Information Meal Type Entrée Stars Five Star Energy 1,428+ Energy Sells for 417+ Star Coins Ingredients 1x Koi

1x Wheat

1x Cucumber

1x Olives

1x Any Spice

Now that you’ve mastered this recipe, why not try making Roasted Barley and Veggies?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy