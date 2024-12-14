How to make Grilled Koi Gyro in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Grilled Koi Gyro is a five-star entrée that brings a satisfying mix of flavors to your table in Disney Dreamlight Valley. With its tender Koi filling and a hint of spice, this dish is perfect for showing off your culinary skills.
Here’s everything you need to know about crafting this delicious meal and adding it to your Storybook Vale meals collection:
Table of contents
Grilled Koi Gyro ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley
|Ingredient
|Where to Find It
|Cost
|Growing Time
|Koi
|Found by fishing in white pools in The Bind.
|Free
|N/A
|Wheat
|Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow or Ancient’s Landing.
|Wheat Seed: 1 Star Coin each
Wheat: 3 Star Coins each
|1 minute
|Cucumber
|Goofy’s Stall in Frosted Heights. Can also be purchased fully grown.
|Cucumber Seed: 40 Star Coins each
Cucumber: 239 Star Coins each
|1 hour and 15 minutes
|Olives
|Harvested from Olive Trees in Mythopia. Each harvest yields 4 Olives.
|Free
|Regrows in 30 minutes
|Any Spice
|Found growing wild.
|Free
|Varies
Gathering the ingredients
Koi
Koi can be caught while fishing in The Bind, one of the biomes in The Storybook Vale. You’ll want to watch for white ripples in the water, as these indicate the best spots to catch Koi. If white ripples aren’t appearing, get rid of the current ripples by catching the fish there and wait for new ripples to spawn.
Wheat
Wheat is one of the easiest ingredients to source. In the base game, it can be grown from Wheat Seeds purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow once the stall has been upgraded for the first time. If you don’t have time to plant seeds, check the Peaceful Meadow stall for grown Wheat, which is occasionally sold for 3 Star Coins.
Cucumber
Cucumbers can be grown from Cucumber Seeds purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights. These seeds become available after the initial repair of the stall, though fully grown Cucumbers can sometimes be purchased for 239 Star Coins each.
Olives
Olives can be harvested from Olive Trees found in Mythopia. Each tree yields four Olives per harvest, and the fruit regenerates every thirty minutes. You can relocate Olive Trees closer to your main house to make harvesting easier.
Any Spice
The game offers a variety of spices, but two stand out as particularly efficient choices. Cumin, found in Ancient’s Landing, is one of the cheapest spices, selling for just 15 Star Coins. Another option is Salt Crystals, which can be collected while fishing in open water anywhere in Everafter.
How to cook Grilled Koi Gyro
Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, head to your nearest cooking station to prepare the dish. Add Koi, Wheat, Cucumber, Olives, and Any Spice to your cooking pot to create this five-star entrée. Once cooked, it’ll be added to your Storybook Vale meals collection, and you can proudly serve or sell it as needed.
You can sell Grilled Koi Gyro, feed it to Ravens in the Forgotten Lands, gift it to your villagers, or have your avatar eat it to regain Energy.
Grilled Koi Gyro stats
|Category
|Information
|Meal Type
|Entrée
|Stars
|Five Star
|Energy
|1,428+ Energy
|Sells for
|417+ Star Coins
|Ingredients
|1x Koi
1x Wheat
1x Cucumber
1x Olives
1x Any Spice
Now that you’ve mastered this recipe, why not try making Roasted Barley and Veggies?
Published: Dec 14, 2024 09:15 am